Leicester College retains ‘Good’ status following latest Ofsted inspection

Leicester College has again been rated as ‘Good’ in all aspects by Ofsted after an inspection in October 2023. The College’s last Ofsted inspection in 2017 also rated it as ‘Good’.

The College achieved ‘Good’ ratings for all aspects of its provision: for quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management; education programmes for young people; adult learning programmes; apprenticeships; and provision for learners with high needs.

The new report from Ofsted highlights that:

‘Students, adults, apprentices and learners with high needs gain confidence in themselves and what they can achieve. They are well prepared to take their next steps in education, employment or living more independently.’

‘Students and apprentices demonstrate high standards of behaviours at all sites.’

‘Teachers have considerable knowledge of their subjects and use this well to teach the curriculum.’

‘Almost all younger students participate in useful work experience that supports them to develop their personal skills and vocational expertise. Many progress to employment or further study at college or university.’

‘Learners with high needs benefit from suitably planned courses that meet their individual needs.’

‘Students and apprentices have access to a wide range of support and activities to help them with their mental and physical well-being.’

‘Leaders establish productive links with a wide range of stakeholders and employers.’

‘Leaders and managers prioritise developing the skills of teachers and staff. It has a positive impact on the quality of the teaching, learning and assessment that students and apprentices receive.’

‘Leaders and managers focus closely on decreasing social disadvantage in the city and region.’

The full report can be viewed

Verity Hancock, Principal and CEO of Leicester College said:

“We are delighted with this excellent report which reflects the high standards of teaching, learning, support and facilities available to all of our students and apprentices. This grading is testament to the hard work and expertise of all our staff in helping to ensure a great experience and successful outcomes for our students and apprentices.”

