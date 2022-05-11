Les Roches creates Sustainable Development specialisation within Bachelor program

Les Roches Global Hospitality Education is making sustainability a degree specialisation by dedicating the last semester of its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Global Hospitality Management to the subject.

From September, Sustainable Developments and Practices will be one of four specialisations that BBA students can choose at Les Roches’ Crans-Montana campus in Switzerland, along with Entrepreneurship, Digital Marketing Strategies and Financial Performance Management.

Contributing to 10% of the world’s GDP (according to the World Travel and Tourism Council) the hospitality and tourism sector is proportionally one of the ecosystems most concerned by sustainable development issues, and control instruments such as ESG criteria have a direct impact on society and the environment.

In response, the creation of a sustainable tourism industry promoting meaningful initiatives and resource-efficient cycles is underway. In keeping with its academic philosophy of fostering a spirit of innovation and creativity, Les Roches therefore aims to strengthen the ability of future leaders to drive sustainability and change.

The new Sustainable Developments and Practices specialisation is designed to equip students with the managerial skills and knowledge necessary to transform hospitality, tourism and the experience economy. Courses cover the changing demands of customers, stakeholders and communities, eco-tourism, design, ethics and corporate governance issues.

It will be taught by prominent faculty members such as Dr Dimitrios Diamantis, Les Roches’ Executive Academic Dean, and a visionary whose doctoral thesis was on Consumer Involvement and Ecotourism. The program will also include masterclasses delivered by external experts in the field.

“Sustainability and ethical issues have long been subjects discussed within the courses, but we are taking a step forward and sustainable development is entering as an academic discipline of specialisation,” Dr Diamantis said. “This intellectually significant program is eagerly awaited by the entire young generation of students and is a perfect complement to our operational and academic initiatives, as well as to our annual Shift’In festival in November.”

Additionally, the School offers an international innovation competition for high school students within the context of which any eco-luxury idea in the field of hospitality can earn the winners an expedition to the Galapagos Islands and scholarships. The competition – which is being conducted in partnership with Lindblad Expeditions, a pioneer in sustainable travel – is open to anyone eligible to enter the BBA in Global Hospitality Management in 2022 or 2023.

The BBA is also offered at Les Roches’ Marbella campus, where students can choose from Entrepreneurship, Digital Marketing Strategies, Financial Performance Management and Resort Development and Management specialisations, the latter dedicated to managing luxury resorts and related businesses.

