Listening to learners to shape the future of skills in Wales

Learners, employers and education and training providers have shared their experiences and priorities with a Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Cefin Campbell, who is committed to putting learner voices at the heart of skills policy.

The WorldSkills Learner Voice Roundtable in Welshpool was initiated by the Deputy Minister to hear directly from learners and the wider sector about their experiences, ambitions and ideas for the future of skills in Wales.

Discussions focused on the importance of stronger links between schools, colleges, training providers and employers, increasing awareness and recognition of vocational pathways and giving young people meaningful opportunities to experience the workplace.

Learners shared how apprenticeships and college qualifications had given them confidence, skills, ambition and career opportunities, while skills competitions had helped them develop their technical skills and pursue excellence.

The Deputy Minister addressed the event, which was hosted jointly by Cambrian Training Company and NPTC Group of Colleges, via recorded video messages.

“If we want to build a skills system that works for people across Wales, we need to listen to the people experiencing it first-hand,” he said. “That’s why I wanted us to hear directly from learners about their experiences, their ambitions and the challenges they face.

“Their voices and experiences are incredibly important in helping us understand what works and where things need to change. We want learners to have a genuine voice in shaping the future of skills in Wales, so that the opportunities we create reflect what people need to learn, progress and build their futures.”

The roundtable, one of three being held across Wales for the Welsh Government, brought together apprentices, college learners, employers, education and training providers and organisations working across the skills sector.

It highlighted the strength of hospitality, tourism and food and drink apprenticeships in Wales, the role employers play in developing future talent and support for parity of esteem between vocational and academic pathways.

Adam Pike, senior chef de partie at Pant-yr-Ochain, Gresford, said:

“My apprenticeships and competing have given me the confidence to showcase the skills I have learnt and progress as a chef. I would like the Deputy Minister to improve awareness of the different routes into the industry.”

Oliver Addis-Fuller, bar and functions manager at Glyn Clydach Hotel, Neath Abbey, said:

“My Higher Apprenticeship has taught me everything I need to know about my job, developed my confidence and helped me plan an event for 1,000 people. I would like the Deputy Minister to increase awareness of learning pathways into the industry.”

Roundtable facilitator Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, said:

“We must ensure that opportunities exist to grow the talent pipeline here in Wales to support the economy.”

The discussion also explored the importance of employer involvement in vocational education and providing meaningful work experience opportunities for young people.

Panellists discussed the introduction of the new Vocational Certificate of Secondary Education (VCSE), including the practical considerations for schools and the importance of employers being involved in making vocational experiences meaningful for learners.

The Deputy Minister has launched a comprehensive national skills audit to map workforce shortages and reshape vocational training across Wales, with learner voices forming part of the wider policy discussion.

Picture caption: Panellists at the WorldSkills Learner Voice Roundtable event held in Welshpool.