Local college partners with US students on Burton High Street regeneration project

A group of Business students from Hillsborough Community College (HCC) in Tampa Bay, Florida, recently spent a week at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), participating in a collaborative project focused on the town’s development plans.

During their visit, the students worked alongside Burton and South Derbyshire College Business Degree students on the Burton High Street Project, an initiative linked to the local council’s efforts to revitalise the town centre while preserving its rich brewing heritage.

The project encouraged students to apply their business knowledge to address real-world urban development challenges. They explored ways to preserve Burton’s historic brewery buildings, introduce new amenities, and create a vibrant, mixed-use community space. Through research, engaging with local residents, and analysing successful regeneration case studies, students gained valuable insights into the complexities of urban renewal and sustainable economic growth.

Brandon Dean, a student from Hillsborough Community College said: “I’ve been really impressed by the college’s advanced facilities and the variety of courses offered. This experience has helped me learn about community revitalisation, which I’ll definitely carry into my future career. Staying with a host family was also an amazing experience, allowing for a real cultural exchange and a deeper understanding of life in the UK.”

At the end of the project, the students presented their findings and proposals to representatives involved in Burton’s regeneration, offering fresh perspectives on how to enhance the town’s development. Their ideas focused on attracting new businesses, improving public spaces and celebrating Burton’s brewing heritage through tourism and community initiatives. The presentations highlighted innovative and practical solutions for sustainable growth while addressing the needs of both residents and local enterprises.

Katen Amin DBA, Business Professor at Hillsborough Community College said: “Seeing the collaboration between the students from Tampa and Burton has been truly inspiring. They’ve applied their knowledge to the Burton regeneration project while learning so much about each other’s cultures. The friendships and experiences from this visit will last a lifetime. With every passing year, the experience surpasses the last. This partnership has become a valuable opportunity for students to gain real-world business insights and cultural knowledge.”

Craig Goldsmith, Business and Accounting Curriculum Team Leader at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) added: “It’s been a rewarding experience for both BSDC and HCC students. They’ve all contributed valuable ideas to the Burton High Street Project, broadening their cultural perspectives, while enhancing their business skills for the global workplace.”