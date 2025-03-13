Lord Hunt honours Cadbury Sixth Form College’s exceptional learners

Learners at Cadbury Sixth Form College, part of The Sandwell Colleges, were celebrated for their outstanding achievements at the Learner of the Month awards, presented by The Rt Hon Lord Hunt of Kings Heath OBE and Minister of State of the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero. The prestigious event, attended by Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, was a testament to the hard work and dedication of students who have gone above and beyond in their studies.

The day was filled with inspiration and celebration, starting with a special lunch for the award recipients, followed by an insightful Q&A session with Lord Hunt and Lisa Capper MBE. The session provided learners with a unique opportunity to engage with both leaders, ask thought-provoking questions, and gain valuable insights into leadership, education, and career aspirations. The highlight of the event was the official certificate presentation, where students were recognised for their exceptional academic performance and personal development.

Among the winners was Molly Banks, who stood out for her impressive academic record, securing A grades in all her recent mock exams. Molly’s commitment to her studies and proactive approach to learning earned her well-deserved recognition. Reflecting on her success, Molly said:

“I always make time to work outside of college, whether that’s revising at home or visiting the library. For me, it’s all about staying focused and putting in the effort—it’s good old-fashioned hard work.”

Lisa Capper MBE praised the learners, highlighting their dedication, resilience, and ambition:

“The learners at Cadbury were celebrated for their commitment and dedication to excelling their chosen subjects – this included A levels, T Levels and BTECs. Their futures look very bright as a result of their hard work and I am sure they will go on to forging very successful careers in their chosen field as a result. It was an honour to have Lord Hunt present the certificates today and to share his background and to talk about the opportunities in industry open to them.”



Lord Hunt commended the students for their hard work and aspirations, encouraging them to continue striving for success in their academic and future careers. He also shared his thoughts on the importance of education and lifelong learning, reinforcing the significance of opportunity, perseverance, and ambition.

The Learner of the Month initiative at Cadbury Sixth Form College recognises students who exemplify academic excellence, resilience, and dedication. The event underscores the College’s commitment to nurturing talent and supporting learners in achieving their full potential, whether through higher education or career pathways.

As Cadbury Sixth Form College continues to celebrate student achievements, the College remains dedicated to providing a high-quality learning experience that empowers all students to succeed in their chosen fields and beyond.