Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan visits Cardiff and Vale College Combined Cadet Force

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith recently visited Cardiff and Vale College’s Barry Campus to meet and inspect the College’s Combined Cadet Force (CCF) Unit.

The Lord-Lieutenant inspected the CCF on parade. She was joined by Officer Commanding Cadets Wales Major Mark Teesdale, Captain Nigel Stokes of 157 Regiment, the Royal Logistics Corps, which is the CCF’s affiliated regiment, CAVC Principal Sharon James-Evans, Chair of Governors Geraint Evans and Jane Hutt, Vale of Glamorgan MS, Trefnydd and Chief Whip.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to visit the Cardiff and Vale College, Barry Campus and in particular the Combined Cadet Force,” Lord-Lieutenant for South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith said. “The Cadets are a credit to their Unit and I was pleased to speak with each of them and to learn a little about their Cadet experiences and their future aspirations.

“I am grateful for the warm welcome I received from the Chair of the College’s Governors, Principal, staff and pupils and for the discussion regarding the exciting plans for the future of the College. I send best wishes for the continued success of the Cardiff and Vale College and the Combined Cadet Force.”

Jane Hutt MS said:

“I was very pleased to be able to join Cardiff and Vale College and congratulate their Combined Cadets Force. It was a great honour to welcome the King’s Lord Lieutenant Morfudd Meredith and military guests, honouring the college and the town by playing such an important role in our community.”

The CAVC CCF comes at no cost for students and offers multiple benefits to learners at the College. Alongside exciting challenges and activities, there is the opportunity to go on expeditions in the UK and abroad and to go on an annual camp with cadets from other schools and colleges.

The Army Proficiency Certificate syllabus teaches a wide range of leadership and transferable skills such as the ability to command tasks, make decisions under pressure, plan and organise tasks and work effectively as an individual or as part of a team. Such skills will equip a young person for life and also help boost university or job applications.

Through cadet training you can also gain qualifications such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, BTEC First Diploma in Public Services or Music or the ILM Certificate in Team Leading.

CAVC Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“It was a pleasure to welcome Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan Morfudd Meredith to our Barry Campus to meet our Combined Cadet Force. Being a cadet at CAVC means so much more than participating in parades – it teaches invaluable life skills that can be transferred to any career path or situation.

“The Lord-Lieutenant’s visit provided an excellent opportunity to show the King’s representative in South Glamorgan the excellent work our CCF does in preparing young people in the region for any challenge that may face them in the future.”