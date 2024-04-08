Lots Going on at Newtown College

Staff and Students turn out to support the 10K Run for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.

Over 80 students and staff at Newtown College participated in a 10k challenge in aid of raising awareness and funds for Parkinson’s UK Cymru. The 10k challenge is one section of a series of seven runs Phil Jones, a former member of staff at the College was undertaking over seven days.

Students and staff from across the College, including college Vice Principal: Corporate, Gemma Charnock, ran, walked and relayed to participate in the run. They were cheered on by the High Sheriff of Powys, Reg Cawthorne, representatives for Parkinson’s UK Cymru and college students and staff. The College’s highly decorated long-distance champion Andy Davies crossed the finish first and cheered home the other participants.

Around 153,000 people live with Parkinson’s in the UK. It is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and can affect anyone young or old. There are over 40 symptoms of Parkinson’s, and it can feel overwhelming if you don’t have the right information and support. The Parkinson’s UK charity helps to provide information and support to everyone affected by the condition, they also fund ground-breaking research and treatments, and campaigns to raise awareness.

Phil Jones encouraged anyone interested to join his week-long challenge which included a run along Montgomery Canal, around Gregynog hall, and with Ysgol Mefiod, with Ysgol Rhiw-Bechan Primary and concluded with the Welshpool 10K run. He thanked everyone at the College for their involvement and fundraising efforts and said on his Just Giving page update that over £10,000 in funds had been exceeded.

If you are interested in supporting Phil Jones’s fundraise for Parkinson’s UK please click the button below or you can donate to the charity via their website at www.parkinsons.org.uk.

A visit to No. 10 Downing Street.

Recently Newtown College manager Steve Cass, was invited to a reception for Community Education Champions at No 10 Downing Street. The nomination and subsequent tour of No 10 was provided by Rt Hon. Craig Williams MP and the reception was hosted by Rt Hon Damian Hinds MP, Minister of State for Schools. The event was held to celebrate the incredible work of educational professionals across the United Kingdom and Steve Cass was very proud to be representing the College on this occasion.

Steve commented that ‘This was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the extensive work the College does in the community and also celebrate the key role of educational professionals in society’.

Steve also said, ‘The tour of No 10 was fascinating from the cabinet office, the Thatcher room and to the great rooms of state- what a day!’.