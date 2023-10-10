Loughborough Grammar School teacher one of the first worldwide to become a Times Higher Education accredited counsellor

Miss Sarra Jenkins, Director of Future Pathways for Loughborough Grammar School and teacher of Politics at The Loughborough Schools Foundation was nominated as one of only 70 university counsellors worldwide to attend a pilot training event in London earlier this year.

The accreditation that Sarra has earned reflects her expertise in counselling for university admissions, which she has been doing for many years as part of her role at Loughborough Grammar School by providing guidance and advice to boys on their next steps after graduating from senior school.

She became part of the first cohort of counsellors to undertake the Times Higher Education’s Counsellor Accreditation Programme (THE CAP) which included attending a number of training events and undertaking follow-up work over the summer.

THE CAP has been developed to provide school counsellors with world-class professional development and has been driven by the THE International Schools Advisory Board, who play a pivotal role in shaping the course structure and content.

Sarra said:

“I am really excited and proud to have been nominated to be part of this pilot programme and to be currently one of only a few that hold this qualification. Helping students to achieve the ‘best fit’ for them in their post-18 planning is such a privilege, and qualifications like these mean that we are all the more equipped to support students in making these stressful decisions! With the support and counselling expertise from Miss Jenkins, boys from the Grammar School have been accepted on a variety of different programmes: undergraduate degrees in everything from TV and Film Production to Medicine, degree apprenticeships with UBS and the Government Economic Service, overseas applications to the US, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, and much more!”

Mrs Helen Foster, Head of Loughborough Grammar School said:

“Sarra’s accreditation is testament to the wonderful and diverse expertise of our teaching staff here at Loughborough Grammar School. We are incredibly proud of Sarra, and the boys are very fortunate to be able to benefit from her advice and counselling on their future years.”

