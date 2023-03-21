LRN Launch Qualifications in Thailand

Award-Winning Organisation Open Door to Global Universities for Thai Students

LRN is thrilled to announce the recent launch of their qualifications in Thailand. The launch event, on 15 March 2023, was held at the Pullman King Power Hotel in Bangkok.

With strong academic credentials and bases in other territories, LRN is pleased to add Thailand as one of its international locations. Supporting students in Thailand, LRN is helping people to access and undertake qualifications that will allow them to progress to Higher Education in universities across the world.

Deputy Ambassador of British Embassy Bangkok, His Excellency, David Thomas, was welcomed as the guest of honour. Bringing together a wider academic community, representatives from respected academic institutions from Thailand were also in attendance. Among the attendees were representatives from St Andrews International School Bangkok, Wellington College Bangkok and Pathumthani University.

British Embassy Thailand Announcement

The British Deputy Ambassador His Excellency David Thomas said,

”This is an example of excellent link building through education. Through their qualifications, LRN will be able to support the education and development of many people based in Thailand. Not only will this help to create an excellent knowledge base in Thailand but it will also strengthen and develop educational links between Thailand and the UK, with students helped and supported to access both British universities and those across the rest of the world.”

The CEO of the LRN: Muhammad Zohaib Tariq said

”Launching our qualifications in Thailand is an important step in increasing the availability of well-resourced and high quality education for local people that are keen to learn and progress to Higher Education. At LRN, we believe that education supports both progress and development and we’re pleased to help local students gain the qualifications that will help them to feed into universities around the world. We’re deeply honoured that His Excellency, David Thomas, was able to join us and the launch was a wonderful success.”

