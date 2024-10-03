Matrix Standard Stamp of Approval for Hull College’s IAG Support to Students

Hull College has been re-accredited to the matrix Standard, demonstrating the high-quality advice and guidance it provides to prospective and current students across the college.

The matrix Standard, which is owned by the Department for Education (DfE), is the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance (IAG), either as their sole purpose or as part of their service offering. The college first received accreditation back in 2009 and will now retain its accreditation until 2027.

This achievement highlights the college’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality support to its students, ensuring they receive tailored advice that aligns with their career aspirations, educational goals, and life ambitions.

The matrix Standard is designed to help organisations improve their services by offering a framework of best practices for providers of careers, education, and personal development guidance. Achieving this standard allows Hull College to display the matrix quality mark, reflecting its dedication to exceptional service delivery.

After undergoing a rigorous assessment process that involved almost 100 staff and students, the independent assessor praised Hull College for its comprehensive IAG support, which is available throughout the enrolment process, induction, and within the curriculum. They noted that the college places ‘great emphasis on providing personalised IAG support to all students’ and that ‘students are at the centre of all activity, planning, and measurement of success.’

The report also highlighted the college’s alignment with real-world expectations through strong links with local authorities, businesses, and industry professionals, ensuring students receive relevant, workplace-focused education: ‘Curriculum delivery is closely aligned with real-world expectations, and many courses are developed with input from industry professionals. This ensures students receive an education that is relevant to the demands of the workplace.’

Shelley Newton, Head of Learner Services at Hull College, expressed her pride in the achievement, stating: “We are incredibly proud to have once again achieved the matrix Standard. Following a detailed inspection process, we’re thrilled that the college’s information, advice, and guidance – offered at every stage of a student’s journey, from enquiry to completion – has met the high standards required for matrix accreditation.

“This achievement reflects the commitment of our professional teams to providing exceptional support to both prospective and current students, and reinforces our commitment to offering outstanding information and guidance that helps students succeed both academically and professionally.”

Hull College’s Principal & CEO, Debra Gray MBE, said: “This re-accreditation is a testament to the dedication of our staff, whose work ensures that every student receives the highest level of support. Our strong relationships with industry partners and local businesses are key to delivering an education that is relevant and future-focused. We are building a college where students are at the heart of everything we do, and this achievement highlights our determination to drive Hull College forward towards our world-class ambition.”

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service for The Growth Company, added: “This is a fantastic achievement for Hull College and I would like to congratulate the team on their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, Hull College is working to provide the best possible support to their students.”