Medical University of the Americas Announces Reduced Tuition to Boost Accessibility & Affordability

31 OCTOBER 2022: Leading Caribbean medical school, Medical University of the Americas (“MUA”), is proud to announce a reduction in tuition for students matriculating in 2023 in a bid to tackle affordability and accessibility to medical education.

MUA’s 12% in reduction in tuition to $207,500 makes the institution the most affordable Caribbean medical school that is approved to participate in U.S. Federal Financial Aid programs and is approved by the state of New York, is licensed in Florida, and is recognized by California.

Medicine is known as one of the most expensive discipline to study. In today’s economic climate, with rising costs, students are faced with a multitude of challenges and concerns including a potentially overwhelming financial debt load which may put students off from studying medicine altogether.

Commenting on this announcement, Gerald J. Wargo Jr., Executive Vice President for Marketing and Enrolment, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for students who may have been limited financially in their pursuit to achieve their medical degree. At Medical University of the Americas, we are committed to providing opportunity through an accessible and affordable education, with the same focus on student success.”

With the financial flexibility offered to reduce the cost of medical education, MUA students can complete their education with far less debt than students at other medical institutions – without compromising on the overall standard of education excellence and commitment to student success.

MUA is part of the Global University Systems’ group of private higher education institutions. For more information MUA and programs offered, please visit https://www.mua.edu/.

About Medical University of the Americas

Medical University of the Americas was founded over 20 years ago on a philosophy of education that believes students are best taught medicine in small classes, with one-on-one instruction, and with a commitment to providing an education on par with U.S. and Canadian medical schools. Today MUA continues to adhere to those founding principles and has earned a reputation for academic excellence – and graduate success – that has made it a leader among international medical schools.

MUA students obtain residencies in competitive programmes across the full range of medical specialties in the U.S. and Canada. Many of MUA’s graduates excel in their residencies, becoming Chief Residents, and many pursue Fellowship opportunities following residency. Over the last five years, 88% of graduates seeking residency have secured positions.

