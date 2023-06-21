Meet the student entrepreneur revolutionising the creative content space

Sam Wood, a final year student studying Film Production at the University of Salford and entrepreneur, has launched Salford Media Works, an all-inclusive creative content agency expected to disrupt the media and marketing sector, thanks to the support of Launch@ Salford.

Launch, Salford Business School‘s purpose-built incubation space, is designed to support Salford students and graduates through the start-up phase of their business journeys. Since its inception in 2018, it has successfully provided in-depth support to 200 students to help them start a business.

Sam embarked on his entrepreneurial journey after eight years as a freelance content creator, something he started when he was just 14 years old. As a photographer and graphic designer supporting brands looking to standout in crowded marketplaces, Sam has gained valuable experience and developed a passion for delivering high-quality visual content over the years. So, when he spotted a gap in the market with clients continuously requesting recommendations for other services in the content space including video, as well as strategy and creative ideation, he spotted the opportunity for him to plug that gap.

Reflecting on the early success of Salford Media Works, Sam, said:

“Thanks to the support of Launch@ Salford, establishing Salford Media Works has been an incredible experience. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to grow my business and acquire the skills necessary for long-term success. The support I’ve received through the programme and having access to the mentors, plus other students on the cohort to bounce ideas off has been invaluable.”

Sam’s all-inclusive creative content agency is already making waves in the media and marketing world by providing comprehensive 360 visual content solutions. Salford Media Work’s commitment to covering the visual content landscape sets it apart as a one-stop-shop for clients’ creative content needs, including videography, photography, graphic design, social media management, strategy and creative ideation.

Recognising the demand for all-inclusive content solutions and campaigns, Sam is now successfully plugging what was a previously burgeoning gap in the market. He’s providing clients with a wide range of creative content options, from social media content and product demo videos to podcasts and headshots.

The agency has already achieved significant success, delivering content and campaigns for clients such as BEAR Coffee and Winncare Group.

The incubator has equipped Sam with the confidence and knowledge to navigate the challenges of growing a business, while the supportive community has provided inspiration and valuable networking opportunities.

Paul Little, Incubation Manager at Launch@ Salford, said:

“We are incredibly proud of Sam. He is a shining example of the entrepreneurial spirit and creative talent we nurture here at Salford Business School. Empowering and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs as they embark on their own start-up journeys through programmes like Launch will continue to be a focus for us.

“It’s driven, innovative and creative entrepreneurs like Sam who are instrumental to the region’s economy, so to play even a small part in their journeys is incredibly rewarding. Sam’s achievements demonstrate Salford Media Works’ dedication and expertise, securing prestigious clients shortly after starting his trading journey, so we can’t wait to see his business continue on this exciting upwards trajectory.”

Launch offers a wealth of resources and guidance from Salford Business School academics and Industry Fellows to help entrepreneurs turn their business ideas into reality. From support shaping their business idea and launching to market, to providing guidance on securing investment, generating sales/revenue and marketing, the programme helps nurture future business leaders.

Sam concluded: “I have some ambitious growth plans for the next few years which I now have the confidence to pursue, thanks to Launch.”

