Minerva’s Virtual Academy Praise Teachers

The Headteacher of a multi award-winning virtual school which was set up during COVID-19 lockdown has praised colleagues for changing lives as pupils await the school’s first ever set of GCSE results.

Lawrence Tubb praised teachers and mentors at Minerva’s Virtual Academy for changing the lives of pupils who had joined the school – many of whom left mainstream education to do so.

Minerva’s Virtual Academy (MVA), an online independent school for 12 to 18-year-olds, was founded during COVID-19 restrictions in November 2020. Since then it has seen pupil numbers increase and has won a number of awards, including the Digital Impact Award from AMCIS (Admissions, Marketing and Communications in Independent Schools) and Most Innovative Technology-led Teaching from online lifestyle guide Muddy Stilettos.

As Minerva’s school year draws to a close, Mr Tubb singled out colleagues for helping pupils thrive after two years of education disruption.

He said: “Community is a school’s greatest asset and we have a fantastic one growing at MVA. Pupils, of course, are at the very heart of this, but – at the end of a long academic year – we want to single out our teachers and mentors for all of their amazing work, care, and contribution to the community.

“They all strive to help our pupils achieve their best, learn from mistakes and flourish in their school work and life more widely. Theirs is the power to inspire, encourage growth, and stimulate transformation. There are so many pupils who have had their lives changed by the dedication of our teachers and mentors this year – this is no exaggeration.

“I want to say to them: thank you for all the things you do – large and small – in pursuit of the singular goal of helping our MVA pupils to thrive.”

Mr Tubb’s comments have been echoed by parents at the school, including one who wrote to say: “I have been meaning to write to you with a huge thank you to you and your team for everything you did to help our family through a difficult time.

“When you welcomed our daughter so warmly to your virtual academy, she was broken and lacking confidence, feeling completely trapped without options. You and your team restored that confidence and gave our family exactly what we needed at the time. We have no doubt how powerful your community and approach is and can imagine how many families it has impacted positively, just like ours.

“We are forever indebted to you and your team for giving our daughter the experience she needed to find her confidence and flourish in her education and social life. Thank you, thank you! We are eternally grateful.”

