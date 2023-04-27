Shopping Cart

From education to employment

More strikes at Darlington College after staff reject ‘offensive’ 3% pay offer

University and College Union (UCU) April 27, 2023
empty classroom

The University and College Union (UCU) today (Thursday) announced that staff at Darlington College will strike for two consecutive days on Tuesday 9 and Wednesday 10 May after they rejected a lowball 3% pay offer from the employer. 

The union said there is still time for the strike to be halted, but that the college must make staff a realistic offer that helps them meet the cost-of-living crisis.  

Staff have already been on strike for three days so far this academic year after the college imposed a pay award of just 1% for 21/22 and UCU is reballoting its members so it can call further action. 

The latest college accounts show the college is holding £3m in cash and that its income has increased but it is spending less on staff “due to the difficulty in recruiting”. 

UCU regional support official Chris Robinson said:

‘Darlington College has millions of pounds in the bank, but incredibly it is spending less on staff because it can’t fill posts. An average pay award of 2% for 2021/22 and 2022/23 is clearly insufficient, and as staff are facing soaring inflation and the worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory, it is nothing short of offensive.

‘Our members are determined to fight for decent pay and will be on strike next month unless they get an improved offer. The college now needs to stop hoarding its cash and pay staff properly. Not only will this end the disruption of strikes, it will make more people want to work for Darlington College, fill recruitment shortfalls and give students the teaching they deserve.’

