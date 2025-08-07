Moulton College students help brighten local communities with ambitious ‘Planters Project’

Carpentry and Joinery students studying at Moulton College’s Higham Ferrers campus have been putting their skills to good use by crafting handmade planters for local schools and community groups.

The Planters Project initiative, aimed at transforming outdoor spaces and encouraging communities to grow their own plants and flowers, was launched following a generous donation of timber from Travis Perkins in Wellingborough.

One of the first schools to benefit is Oakway Academy in Wellingborough, with several planters now taking pride of place in the primary school’s outside space. The planters are being used to support early years learning in nature and sustainability, with pupils getting hands-on experience in planting and growing a range of plants, flowers, and vegetables.

Simon Nash, Carpentry and Joinery Lecturer, Moulton College, explains:

“The Planters Project came about following the donation of timber from Travis Perkins. As a College, we already play an important role in supporting the local community, and our hardworking Carpentry and Joinery students were keen to utilise the donation of materials to benefit others as part of a county-wide voluntary initiative.

“Building the planters puts the skills and techniques our students learn into action, including safe material handling, painting, and making the handcrafted planters weather-resistant. It has also boosted their confidence and teamworking skills by giving them the chance to learn how to manage a project and meet deadlines.”

James Hollingsworth, Acting Principal at Oakway Academy adds:

“We were absolutely delighted with the planters created by the talented students at Moulton College. The collaboration was a pleasure from start to finish – the team was professional, communicative, and dedicated. Our Early Years children have loved planting flowers and watching them grow, and the planters have brought real joy and learning to our outdoor space. We’d be thrilled to work with Moulton College again on future projects.”

Now the Planters Project is set to grow further, with the students planning to roll out the initiative to other primary schools and community groups across Northamptonshire over the coming months.

Simon concludes:

“The project benefits our students enormously, and we’re delighted to see the planters in use at Oakway Academy.

“We’d love to hear from local builders’ merchants or joiners who might have spare materials we can repurpose. It’s a fantastic way to recycle, support learning opportunities for our students, and a great way to give back to the community.”