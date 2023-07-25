Moulton College unveils plans for a T Level Construction Hub 

Moulton College has revealed ambitious infrastructure plans to support students studying its new Construction T Level qualification.

It follows Government investment through the T Level Capital Fund, which will see the college redevelop existing buildings into a next-generation Construction Science & Technology Hub.

T Levels are technical qualifications introduced by the Department for Education as a new two-year post-GCSE option to prepare students going into skilled employment. Moulton College will launch its initial T Level in Construction in 2024-2025, with the first cohort able to make use of the brand-new Hub.

The investment will be used to repurpose and update an existing facility, which will be transformed into a new space able to deliver the requirements of the T Level qualification, supported by industry-standard specialist equipment.

The building will contain bespoke classrooms and practical skills spaces, including a construction science lab and a digital technology unit offering CAD software and leading virtual reality technology.

Corrie Harris, CEO and Principal of Moulton College adds:

“We are delighted to have been successful in receiving a share of the UK-wide T Level investment funding. It will enable us to deliver a first-class curriculum in a modern, high quality and engaging learning space, inspiring our students to develop the cutting edge practical and theoretical skills the construction industry requires.”

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeship and Higher Education Robert Halfon says:

“This boost of over £100 million is our latest investment in T Levels. These are robust, high quality technical qualifications providing a unique ladder of opportunity for students to gain both classroom knowledge and on-the-job experience.

“T Levels will support young people into rewarding careers and back businesses with the skills of the future.”

Moulton College will offer the Construction T Level from September 2024 alongside other T Levels in Electrotechnical Engineering and Arboriculture. To find out more or discover the broad range of courses and apprenticeships on offer, visit here.

Published in