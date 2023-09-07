National education charity ‘engages’ Leeds agency

Digital agency Engage has partnered with national education charity, The Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) after a competitive bid process for their digital contract.

The latest win for the Leeds-based agency, which in the last 12 months has become Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM and carbon neutral, will include a diverse brief across the digital mix including SEO, strategy, content and design. The scope of work will span across all elements of digital, with a focus on design, development and performance.

Engage will continue to evolve the EEF site, powered by Craft CMS (content management system). The agency is the highest rated Craft CMS Partner agency in the UK from ratings on The Drum and will deliver improved performance throughout.

Hilary Cornwell, Head of Communications at EEF said:

“I knew Engage were the right choice to drive our digital strategy forward. The team’s expertise will ensure that we’re in safe hands as we look to push things forward. We’re really looking forward to working with the team and seeing the impact that their work has on our digital presence.”

EEF is a charity dedicated to breaking the link between family income and educational achievement and supports schools, colleges, and nurseries to improve teaching and learning. Its work gives every child, whatever their background or where they go to school, access to great teaching.

“It’s great to be able to announce that we’ve formed a new partnership with the EEF” adds Dom Mernock, Director at Engage. “It’s an exciting, innovative charity with core values that strongly align with our own as a B Corp; putting purpose on the top of the agenda. With a focus on strategy, our goal is to help the EEF reach more people with its groundbreaking and insightful research . As the website is housed on Craft CMS, it’ll enable us to drive enterprise level performance efficiently, meaning the foundations investment can go further.”

