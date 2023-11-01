NCG invites over 11,000 students to take part in confidence-boosting workshops

Leading college group NCG invited more than 11,000 students to take part in confidence-boosting, public speaking workshops last month, as part of a huge investment into transferable skills and mental health.

Taking place over fourteen days across the Group’s seven colleges, Liverpool-based organisation Loud Speaker delivered the live workshops to all of NCG’s further education students, as well as degree students.

The unique format, loved by premier league football foundations such as Chelsea Football Club Foundation and Aston Villa Football Foundation, aims to boost self-esteem, develop confidence and allow young people to walk away with public speaking skills.

Liz Bromley, Chief Executive Officer of NCG who championed the Group-wide roll out of the sessions following a pilot last year, said:

“These experiences are invaluable to students as it takes them outside of their comfort zone and helps them think differently about the world and, more importantly, about themselves. Loud Speaker really echoes the messaging of NCG that everyone has potential inside of them, success looks different for everyone and we need to embrace that. I’m so glad we were able to deliver this at scale across the Group. We’ve had great feedback from students and I hope that they’ll use these life lessons in their everyday lives.”

Kate Gilmour, an Aviation Operations student at Newcastle College said:

“I enjoyed the Loud Speaker event, as our guide created a safe and comfortable environment to speak about difficult topics and helped us all learn that it’s okay to talk and express your feelings.”

Tanner Kubilay, a Performing Arts student at Lewisham College, added:

“I had an incredible amount of fun today, and the impact on my confidence was remarkable. When I first walked into the room, I felt shy and opening up to a room full of people was daunting. However, Richard, our guide, helped me feel empowered to speak up, identify steps to build my confidence and learn tips on public speaking skills.”

Richard Allen-Campbell from Loud Speaker said:

“We have embarked on an exhilarating journey by taking our live tour to the colleges in the NCG college group. Our mission is not just a speaking engagement; it’s a transformative experience designed to ignite confidence within each learner. The team have had a great time and a profound experience of witnessing the limitless possibilities within the hearts and minds of those eager to share their unique stories with the world.”

Since 2019, Loud Speaker has been instrumental in helping over 100,000 young people discover their voices and boost their confidence. They have worked extensively in schools, colleges, and youth groups, contributing significantly to the development and empowerment of their participants.

To find out more about NCG, visit www.ncgrp.co.uk.

