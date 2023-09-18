NDA welcomes its largest and most diverse cohort of graduates

Today (Monday 18 September) the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group welcomed the first cohort of graduates recruited through the NDA group graduate programme, launched late last year.

An impressive 6,000 applications were received for NDA graduate schemes this year, with more than 60 graduates joining the group programme today, working across the UK in a wide variety of roles, including key scarce and high demand skills areas such as cyber security, project management and commercial.

In an industry that has in the past lagged behind some others in terms of attracting diverse talent, the scheme is another example of how things are changing for the better.

The scheme exceeded aspirations for diversity goals due to be achieved by 2025, with 47% of graduates being female, 26% identifying as an ethnic minority, 18% as LGBTQ and 13% reporting being a person with a disability.

Jacq Longrigg, NDA group’s Head of Leadership, Skills and Talent, said:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the success of the programme, it’s fantastic to see the wealth of diverse young talent that see the NDA group as an attractive employer.

“Decommissioning our sites will take well over a hundred years and our work is growing. We are building a modern nuclear workforce with skills and capability to deliver our mission safely and securely now, and in the future.

“We wish all our graduates a long and successful career with us, and we are working with renewed commitment to build on this momentum when we open for applications in the next few weeks. There has never been a better time to say hello to a career in the NDA group.”

The NDA is tasked by government with decommissioning the UK’s earliest nuclear sites safely, securely, and sustainably.

There are over 17,000 people within the NDA group working in and on 17 sites across the UK, covering over 900 different roles, from engineering and radiological protection advisors to accountants and rail freight operators.

The organisation has a proven track record in investing in early career development, each year investing over £45 million in apprentice and graduate development, with over 1,000 people currently following its early careers programmes.

Harriet started her induction at Energus today ahead of joining the group as a Project Manager, she said:

“I’m really excited to start my career with the NDA group and looking forward to working with lots of different people and trying out different disciplines as part of my programme.”

Graduates will undertake three placements over two years in different parts of the group, which is made up of NDA, Sellafield, Magnox with Dounreay, Nuclear Transport Solutions and Nuclear Waste Services.

Applications for the 2024 cohort will open in October and there is an ambition to significantly increase the number of graduates taken on and increase diversity even further.

This will include a wider presence at universities and colleges and outreach outside the traditional STEM establishments, plus engagement in areas where there are a higher proportion of learners from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The graduate programme is looking for applications from anyone who is due to graduate this year, or within the last five years, with a 2:2 degree or above in a relevant degree subject.

Benefits include:

A starting salary of £30,000 and 25 days annual leave plus bank holidays, as well as six discretionary days leave for study and relocation and support for flexible working

A comprehensive package of benefits including contributory pension scheme, professional institute membership and additional support with travel, relocation, training and development.

A dedicated mentor and team of experts to support personal and professional development.

The programme is being managed by Energus, an NDA subsidiary also responsible for the highly acclaimed industry-wide Nuclear Graduates scheme. Across both initiatives an impressive 6,000 applications were received and in total across the schemes over 100 graduates begin their training today.

To find out more about the scheme, the opportunities available in October, and the application criteria, graduates can visit the NDA group graduate programme website.

Published in