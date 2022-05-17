NEOMA Business School unveils new Reims campus

NEOMA Business School reveals the architectural plans for a new 109 million euro campus in Reims, which will open to students for the start of the 2025 academic year.

The campus will accommodate 4,700 students and cover 1.8 hectares of land.

Buildings will reflect the school’s commitment to sustainable development, meeting the standards of internationally recognised green building certifications such as LEED, WELL and E+C.

Its facilities will offer an extensive range of post-bachelor’s programmes and training provisions in line with NEOMA’s commitment to lifelong learning.

Included in this roster are the Master in Management, Master of Science, and PhD courses.

Over 40 internationally renowned architect firms competed to design the new learning habitat.

The contract was awarded to Danish company Henning Larsen for a design which combined innovation, respect for the environment and above all a focus on student life.

“This project offers several advantages, especially a strong visual identity which will make the campus clearly recognisable,” says Delphine Manceau, Dean of the school. “It combines very strong identifying elements, for example the large hall which places the student at the heart of the building. We also favoured the use of wood and glass to promote a friendly atmosphere and flood the area with light. Several easy-to-access green spaces are planned for both the inside and outside of the campus.”

Work is scheduled to start on the campus in April 2023.

