New £5m high-tech facilities unveiled by civic leaders at The Sheffield College’s Advanced Technology Centre

New high-tech education and training facilities have been officially unveiled at The Sheffield College during a launch event attended by civic leaders.

The Advanced Technology Centre, Olive Grove Road, has been upgraded with a two-storey extension, technical equipment and the latest digital learning technology.

The campus specialises in engineering, motor vehicle, gas fitting and plumbing qualifications including apprenticeships, vocational diplomas and T Levels.

As part of the £5 million upgrade, the Advanced Technology Centre has been fitted with an immersive classroom, believed to be the largest nationally, providing cutting-edge learning.

The new industry standard facilities comprise:

five motor vehicle bays with three ‘clean’ bays for electric and hybrid cars.

two motor vehicle body and paint bays.

ten welding bays.

new classrooms including an immersive classroom, innovation suite and computer aided design suite.

enhancements to the learning resource centre and reception area.

Fitted with 12 projectors which provide a 360 experience, the immersive classroom enables students and apprentices to experience real world training environments across a range of industries via virtual and augmented reality.

Students have used the technology to take part in virtual factory tours, escape room scenarios, and health and safety lessons.

The official launch and tour of the facilities, which have been developed in line with technical and employer skills needs, took place on 9th October 2025. Students demonstrated a variety of technical skills activities.

Guests included representatives from Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, the Company of Cutlers, Made in Sheffield, Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Hallam University.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“By investing in new facilities to be a great place to learn, we are ensuring our students and apprentices develop the technical and digital skills that employers and the economy need. It was great to showcase that to guests at the official opening.”

Professor Keith Jackson, Master Cutler, said:

“Sheffield has been built on skills, creativity and innovation. The official launch of this stunning facility, training the next generation of engineers and innovators, marks a significant milestone for the college and city. I am proud to support the innovative approaches to learning and the power of collaboration with industry.”

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said:

“I’m delighted to see the transformation of the Olive Grove site, with the launch of the Advanced Technology Centre. This will provide fantastic learning opportunities for students and apprentices.

“The Sheffield College plays a key role in contributing to our shared ambition of ensuring that Sheffield is a city where people from all backgrounds and communities can prosper and live healthy and fulfilling lives.

“The investment in these state-of-the-art facilities demonstrates the college’s ongoing commitment to preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow and integrating environmental sustainability into the curriculum. I look forward to seeing the Advanced Technology Centre go from strength to strength.”

Student Jasmine Downs, 16, has just started a T Level in Maintenance, Installation and Repair: Light and Electric Vehicles at the campus.

“I’m really enjoying the T Level and motor vehicle facilities because of the hands on technical learning. I love the immersive classroom, which is a fun way to learn,” said Jasmine, who has a keen interest in Formula 1 with ambitions to study motorsport at university in future.

Meanwhile, student Peter Crabbe, 18, is completing a BTEC in Mechanical Engineering at Level 3 and aspires to join the Royal Air Force as an engineer.

Peter said:

“Engineering has always been a part of my life. I enjoy pulling things apart and building them. Doing a mechanical engineering qualification seemed the right thing for me and I enjoy the hands on learning. It’s great to see the new facilities.”

The building extension and new facilities at the Advanced Technology Centre, which was previously known as Olive Grove Campus, have been funded by the Department for Education Post 16 Capacity Fund 2023/24 and the college.

These latest developments reflect key priorities in the college’s Strategic Plan 2025 – 2030 which outlines four themes: learning, people, partnerships and sustainability.

In the plan, the college has committed to embracing innovation, using technology to enhance teaching and learning, delivering a curriculum that keeps pace with industry and the latest employer skills, and integrating sustainability into the curriculum.