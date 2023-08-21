New City College bucks the national trend on results day and celebrates increase in high grades

New City College students are celebrating a strong set of A Level and Level 3 vocational results, showing that the college has avoided this year’s predicted national decline in grades.

The college has maintained its high overall pass rate with 100% passes for many subjects, impressive increases in high A Level A*-B grades and high numbers of BTEC students reaching the top Distinction* level.

A Level Success

New City College is one of the area’s largest A Level providers with two specialist sixth forms – Havering Sixth Form and Attlee A Level Academy. A total of 735 students from these campuses sat almost 2,000 A Levels this year.

At NCC’s Havering Sixth Form in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch, students achieved an improved pass rate of 96% with 32% at high grades A* – B. Subjects achieving 100% pass rates include chemistry, further maths, dance, music, music technology, Spanish and French. High grades in further maths increased significantly with 55% of students securing A*- B – a huge increase of 10% on last year. Other subjects with increased high grades include business, sociology, dance, psychology and media studies.

At NCC’s Attlee A level Academy in Stepney, East London, students are celebrating 100% pass rates in law, economics, classical civilisation, sociology, media studies, Italian, Spanish and further maths. Impressive percentages of high grades A* – B were achieved in subjects including physics, chemistry and economics.

Impressive Vocational Results

Thousands of students taking BTECs, T Levels and other vocational qualifications at Level 3 across New City College, are also receiving their results with widespread success and celebration. Many have gained the highest grade achievable – Triple Distinction*.

A total of 3,585 16-18 year-olds completed Level 3 vocational qualifications across all NCC campuses. These included some standalone full Level 3 courses equivalent to 3 A Levels, and some single BTEC qualifications, taken alongside A Levels.

Pass rates increased across the majority of campuses. Subjects with the highest number of students sitting qualifications were in Business and Law (735), Creative Industries (436), Sport (394) and Health & Social Care (352).

There were 100% passes in Sport, Creative Industries, Health & Social Care, Performing Arts, Art & Design, Beauty, Travel & Tourism, Hairdressing, Early Years, Media and Film, and Engineering.

Principal’s Congratulations

Congratulating the students, New City College Principal Janet Smith, said: “Through hard work, commitment and talent, New City College’s students of 2023 have achieved their qualifications with superb grades, having fully embraced the opportunities that the college has given them. I am particularly proud of their success in the context of a national downward shift of grades and pass rates.

“On behalf of the NCC staff team, I wish each of our leavers every success, whether progressing to higher education or to start their successful career journeys.”

Some of NCC’s successful students include:

Dylan Roskilly, from NCC Havering Sixth Form, who achieved 3 A* grades in A Level Computer Science, Maths and Physics. He will be studying Computer Science at the University of Bath and said: “I enjoyed college, the atmosphere was good and everyone was friendly. I found the teaching excellent. All my teachers were supportive and gave me extra stretch and challenge work to ensure that I achieved the best results I possibly could. It was nerve-wracking waiting for the results – I was literally up all night not sleeping – but I felt good when I saw the three A stars!”

Adid Bhuiyan, from NCC Attlee A Level Academy, achieved an A* in Italian, an A in Maths and a B in Physics. He will be going to UCL to study a degree in Civil Engineering. He said: “My teachers helped me with achieving these results but I really worked so hard, so I am proud of myself for putting in the work – it was definitely worth it.”

Emily Page, from NCC Redbridge campus, achieved Distinction*, Distinction* Distinction in Performing Arts and says she owes much of her success to her teachers. She will be studying Performing Arts at the Institute for Contemporary Theatre in Brighton and said: “I loved my time at college which was all due to my teachers. They supported me all the way. I was even thinking of dropping out at one point because I didn’t think I was good enough but my teacher was so understanding and got me through. She was always there to talk to and she built my confidence.”

Michael Wawrzyniak, from NCC Epping Forest campus, achieved the highest BTEC grade possible – Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction* – in Sport and Exercise Science and will be studying Sport Science at Nottingham Trent University. He said: “College was great, my teachers helped me a lot and gave me everything I needed to achieve my Triple Distinction Star. I also found the experiences and opportunities that NCC gave me, including a Sports trip to Dubai, opened up a new world for me.”

Valentina Di Falco, from NCC Tower Hamlets campus, achieved Distinction*, Distinction* Distinction in Creative Media. She said: “I got a lot of help from my teachers and a lot of support inside and outside the college. I loved creating a music video for my final major project and it has inspired me in so many ways.”

Arthur Garner, from Ardleigh Green campus, achieved the highest BTEC grade possible – Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction* – in Games Development and will be studying Games Development at Ravensbourne University. He said: “College has absolutely helped me! I had no experience before college – games design was a passion and now it is something I really want to do as a job thanks to the college.”

Kaden Brown, from NCC Hackney campus, achieved the highest BTEC grade possible – Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction* in Creative Media and will study Creative Media at University of the Arts London. He said: “Attending college has helped me follow and develop my interest in creative media. The teachers were always giving me advice and tips to help me achieve my goals. It was a good place to learn.”

