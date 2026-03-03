New City College media students meet King Charles as he visits film studios

Creative Media students from New City College had a once-in-a-lifetime experience when His Majesty The King visited Eastbrook Studios and took time to meet and speak with our future filmmakers.

The students were at the studios in Dagenham honing their skills in movie and television production as part of their Creative Media TV and Film course.

They were taking part in the Make It Here Learning and Participation programme, which gives young people the opportunity to train on a professional film set, working alongside industry experts and using high-spec production equipment in a real studio environment.

The students were honoured to be chosen to meet the King as he officially opened the studios and was shown the outstanding facilities.

Also meeting the King were New City College adult learners who are studying the GLA-funded Bootcamp for Adults First Foot in Film (Level 4) course.

His Majesty observed students operating high-tech cameras, lighting rigs and sound equipment, and asked thoughtful questions about the production skills they are developing and their future career ambitions.

The students spoke confidently about their experience at the studios, explaining how the programme is helping them build technical expertise and preparing them for employment in the fast-growing screen industries.

In a light-hearted moment, King Charles was handed a clapperboard and enthusiastically called out, “Action!” – which brought smiles and laughter from everyone present.

New City College student Joshua described the visit as unforgettable. He said: “I still can’t quite believe I got to meet the King. Seeing King Charles in person was breathtaking – someone of that stature standing right next to you. To think that he officially opened Eastbrook Studios and I was there to witness it was incredible.”

Fellow student Harry was equally excited by the encounter. He said: “Meeting the King is something I never thought would happen to me. I even got to have a short chat with him. It was brief, but just knowing I was there and speaking to him is something I’ll always remember.”

Creative Media student Georgia also spoke about the significance of the day. She said: “It was such a cool opportunity. The idea that His Majesty The King was visiting and that I actually got to meet him was just surreal.”

Andy Greaves, Deputy Group Curriculum Director for Creative and Digital at New City College said: “What an incredible day. Our bootcamp adult learners were on set all day, working with industry heads of department to film a stunning performance using virtual production technology, with expert guidance from award-winning cinematographer Sarah Thomas Moffat.

“Our Level 3 Creative Media students shadowed the full production process and even pitched their Final Major Project ideas to acclaimed director Patrick Dickinson. It’s vital that students see the whole production pipeline in action and experience the range of careers available in the industry.

“To top it all off, they had this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet His Majesty The King and show him their work. We’re incredibly grateful to Film Barking & Dagenham, MBS and Eastbrook Studios for making experiences like this possible.”

The royal visit to the studios was part of a wider tour of Barking and Dagenham undertaken by the King and Queen Camilla. However, Her Majesty did not accompany the King during his trip to Eastbrook Studios.