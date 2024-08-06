New City College students in the spotlight as their work wins prizes in photography competition

Students from Havering Sixth Form (@havering6thform) shone bright in a photography competition called Your People, Your Places, Your Things, run by the London Metropolitan University.

Open to all students aged 16 or over at schools and colleges across the UK, the competition attracted entries of a very high calibre.

Talented photographers from New City College’s sixth form, in Hornchurch, showcased their exceptional creativity and technical skills and excelled with one category winner, two shortlisted and eight highly commended places.

The judges from London Met University said: “We have really enjoyed seeing the diversity and quality of the entries in this year’s competition. We would like to thank every student from around the country who took time to submit work and to congratulate the finalists. Special congratulations to Zara Shahid from Havering Sixth Form for her fantastic portrait in the Your People category.”

The panel also praised the entries for their unique perspective, innovation and compelling storytelling through the lens.

The Havering Sixth Form finalists were: Zara Shahid – Winner of Your People Category, Sammyrose Scamp – Shortlisted in Your People Category and Jack Stanton – Shortlisted in Your Things Category.

The Highly Commended students were: Hannah Veseli, Jack Stanton and Nathan Crouch in Your People Category; Nathan Crouch and Jack Stanton in Your Places Category; Madison Ayaoge, Nate Crouch and Alicia-Marie Kelsall in Your Things Category.

Competition prizes included a one-day shoot in the university’s industry-standard studio in Aldgate, London, and also work being published in a special magazine and in an online exhibition.

The competition success highlights the high standard of education provided by the A Level Photography course at Havering Sixth Form. Led by experienced professionals, the course emphasises both the artistic and technical aspects of photography, enabling students to build impressive portfolios and gain real-world experience which prepares them for successful futures in the creative industries.

Students benefit from state-of-the-art facilities, including a fully equipped photography studio, as well as access to high-quality digital cameras and editing software.