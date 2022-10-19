New College Lanarkshire shortlisted for award thanks to a link with ACS Clothing

NEW College Lanarkshire is in the frame for recognition following the success of a ground-breaking course.

After the Pathways to Textile Care and Warehousing course was introduced in February this year, the College has been nominated in the ‘Employer Connections Award’ category at the College Development Network (CDN) Awards on Friday, 25th November.

The skills course, delivered by New College Lanarkshire and ACS Clothing, offers young people training opportunities by taking on work placements at ACS’s Eurocentral 85,000 square foot warehouse, situated east of Glasgow on the M8.

Over the full-time, one-year course, students learn industry skills and knowledge that can help them enter a career in warehousing, logistics, or sustainable fashion by working with the latest technology to extend the lifespan of a wide range of clothing from a number of retailers and manufacturers.

At the end of the course, they complete an SVQ qualification (at SCQF Level 5) in Warehousing or Textile care, as well as First Aid and Health & Safety qualifications.

Claire Campleman, Head of Department for Access and Progression, reflected on the course’s success: “We’re honoured to be considered and shortlisted for this award. We began this course in partnership with ACS as we are committed at New College Lanarkshire to giving young people opportunities to build up their skills and knowledge to succeed in the world of employment.

“We’d also like to thank our colleagues in both the North and South Lanarkshire councils and everyone at ACS for their support in building this course into the success it is.”

Monique Lerpiniere, People Development Coordinator at ACS, commented: “The response from the students and ACS staff alike has been overwhelmingly positive. I have seen students who once lacked certainty in their future career prospects make long-lasting friendships and pick up invaluable employability skills.

“The project will only improve over time and can make a real difference to renewing a young person’s sense of purpose.”

Student Ellie Morris took the course and said: “It’s really interesting being here – you get to experience a mix of everything and you’re not sat in one place so you’re constantly keeping your mind active.

“I like the scanning section best – you make sure all the clothes are in the right bag and go and find them if anything is missing. I really enjoy that part.

“And you meet a lot of new people – I’ve made a lot of new friends here, which I didn’t expect. There’s such a mix of people. I do like the mix of learning in college and being on placement. It’s good to get out and experience a lot more.” If you’re interested in applying for this course, go to https://www.nclanarkshire.ac.uk/courses/supported-learning/pathways-to-textile-care-and-warehousing for more information. For details about ACS, visit http://www.acsclothing.co.uk.

Published in