NEW EXECUTIVE LEAD ON PEOPLE AND CULTURE TO JOIN COLLEGE TEAM

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is pleased to welcome a new member to its executive team. Colin Butler will join the college later this month as Executive Director People and Culture with a brief to lead on workforce and organisational development.

Colin, who has a strong background in working within the further education sector, most recently for Loughborough College, is currently employed in a senior private sector HR role for Parking Facilities, part of Hill & Smith Holdings plc which manufactures sustainable infrastructure for transport applications.

He said, “I am excited to be joining NWSLC and welcome the opportunity to support the team across all its campuses to deliver the best possible experience for students. In my experience, this depends on building an ethos where employees are well-supported, enjoy coming to work and feel valued.”

With a background in retail management and more than 12 years in the logistics sector, Colin led the HR division of DHL Aviation in the UK and Europe, gaining industry plaudits for his work to develop maths and English skills in the workplace. In addition, Colin spent time teaching on a master’s level HR programme at De Montfort University in Leicester.

Colin has also worked for the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust where he relished the opportunity to help employees deliver a high quality and memorable experience at this unique visitor attraction. From there, Colin moved on to become Vice Principal for People and Planning at Loughborough College in which role he led teams delivering HR, marketing, and student recruitment. He was Acting Principal in 2017 during Ofsted’s inspection of the college which recorded a ‘Good’ outcome with aspects of provision rated as outstanding.

Colin added, “I have worked in a range of industries, but my heart lies in education, so I am glad to be returning to a sector that I love. Further education makes such an important impact on the life chances and social mobility of young people and adults, and I am pleased to be able to work with NWSLC to ensure that individuals continue to benefit from a skilled and fulfilled college workforce.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive said, “We are looking forward to welcoming Colin Butler to the role of Executive Director People and Culture. I am sure that Colin will bring a wealth of knowledge from his previous experiences in further education and beyond.

“Our college relies on the energy and commitment of our dedicated staff and this appointment will help to ensure that we continue to support them in the best possible way so that our team can continue to deliver a fantastic learning experience for all our students.”

