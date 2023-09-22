New head takes top job after 25 years at leading North Wales school

A NEW headteacher celebrating 25 years with a leading North Wales school is focused on building its reputation for inclusivity, pastoral care, and academic excellence.

Zoe Evans took up the role at Ysgol Eirias this academic term and has her sights set on raising the bar even higher for pupils, staff, and their coastal community.

Mrs Evans has deep roots in the community and has a dedicated journey at Ysgol Eirias spanning 25 years, beginning as a Maths teacher.

She is very proud to be at the helm of the school that holds a special place in her heart.

Having evolved within the very hallways of Ysgol Eirias, her passion for nurturing young minds and empowering teachers is evident.

Driven by “passion and enthusiasm” for the wellbeing of learners, Mrs Evans is excited to write this next chapter in her career, and that of Eirias – one of the Top 10 Sunday Times ‘Parent Power’ high-performing schools in Wales.

“My first message would be to the parents and carers of our pupils, to express my gratitude for entrusting us with the education and wellbeing of your children,” she said.

“I am committed to working closely to provide the best possible educational experience for them, and dedicated to excellence, inclusivity, and continuous improvement while also fostering a nurturing and supportive environment where every student can thrive and be happy.

“Their wellbeing is top priority, as is delivering a rigorous and well-rounded education that equips them with the knowledge, skills, and values they need to achieve their dreams and succeed in an ever-changing world.”

Mrs Evans also wants to see a more proactive approach to everyday life, for learners to become global citizens and to be “deliberately bothered” to make a difference at home and in school.

“At Ysgol Eirias, we take a deliberate approach to nurturing integrity, responsibility, and kindness,” she said.

“We help our children understand their actions have consequences and that they can make a positive difference in the world.

“We encourage questioning, standing up for what is just and being compassionate towards others – developing a strong moral compass that will serve our children well throughout their lives.

“This also applies to our incredible staff, who will continue to develop professionally and engage our children in a meaningful and progressive curriculum that is up to date, interesting and authentic.”

A keen rugby and music fan, Mrs Evans believes Eirias is a school unlike any other, with a “culture and climate” which will invigorate and inspire for generations to come.

She added: “When we have visitors to the school, whether they are teachers, families of prospective pupils or stakeholders, they comment on how positive and dynamic the culture here is.

“I am so proud to be able to continue the remarkable work which has taken place over past years and am passionate to ensure Ysgol Eirias provides a nurturing environment that recognises and champions the immense promise that lies within each and every one of our children – that’s my vision, and something I hold very close to my heart.”

Ysgol Eirias will be holding an open evening on Wednesday (September 27) from 4.30pm-7.30pm, including a talk from Mrs Evans in the school hall at 6.30pm.

For more news and information, visit www.eirias.co.uk and follow @Eirias on social media.

