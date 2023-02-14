New HR Director appointed at University of Winchester

The University of Winchester (@_UoWNews) is delighted to announce that Kieron Galloway has been appointed as Director of Human Resources

Kieron, who will join the University in May, is a Chartered HR Professional and member of the Chartered Management Institute. He joins from Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where he is currently Chief People Officer, leading a team of more than 100. In this role he has been instrumental in developing the Trust’s ‘Great Place to Work’ strategy and in supporting colleagues through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kieron has extensive global HR experience, spanning a range of sectors, including engineering, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. He has a track record of driving cultural transformation and change, and in developing and implementing people strategies that create the conditions for sustainable high performance. Kieron has a keen interest in education and has been a school governor in the local area since 2016.

Professor Sarah Greer, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Winchester, said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming Kieron Galloway at this exciting point in the University of Winchester’s history, as we launch our new Strategic Plan. Kieron brings impressive HR experience across a range of sectors. He shares the values which are at the heart of the University and our mission to change the world through education. “We look forward to working with him as he leads the development of our people strategy. This will be key in helping shape our ambitions as we seek to increase our positive impact on and by our students and staff and continue to make a significant contribution to the life of the city of Winchester.”

Speaking about his appointment, Kieron Galloway said:

“I am delighted to be joining the University of Winchester as Director of HR and combining two of my strongest passions, people and education. The University has a compelling strategic ambition for the future, that is rooted in deeply held values and is focused on making a real difference to students and wider society. People and culture will be central to realising this ambition, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the University to shape and deliver a people strategy that will enable a great employee experience.”

