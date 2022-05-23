New University Centre opens in Hampshire

Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) has provided a boost to higher education in Hampshire through a new University Centre.

Based at the Worting Road campus, University Centre Basingstoke will offer professionally focused higher-education courses in partnership with the Universities of Portsmouth and Reading, designed to boost employment and career prospects in the area.

The Centre signifies the college’s ambition to play a leading role in the delivery of a sustainable higher education provision.

The full and part-time courses range from entry level Access to Higher Education, to Higher National Certificates and foundation degrees through to professional Level 7 qualifications. Courses on offer include Level 7 CIPD Strategic Human Resource Management, Level 5 Children and Young People’s Counselling, Foundation Degree in Children’s Learning and Development, HNC in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

University Centre Basingstoke will improve the opportunity for people across north Hampshire and beyond to enter higher education and equip students with the knowledge, skills and experience to positively contribute to the growth of the region.

Anthony Bravo, Principal and Chief Executive of BCoT, said:

“BCoT has a long-standing reputation for offering excellent educational opportunities and we are proud to now be able to offer high quality, higher-level qualifications to people across our area and beyond. This is a significant step forward for the education provision in Basingstoke and we look forward to welcoming students this autumn.”

Mark Cooper, Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education Partnerships), said:

“The University of Portsmouth is a proud partner of Basingstoke College of Technology, working in tandem to provide high quality higher education opportunities for students in north Hampshire and the wider community. The College’s ambition to support skills growth and manage the skills gaps in the region to support local businesses is critical to local and regional economic success. The partnership between our two institutions and the creation of the University Centre will enable student success in their chosen careers and provide them with sustainable progression routes into higher education.”

Professor Carol Fuller, Head of the Institute of Education, University of Reading, said:

“We are proud to be working with University Centre Basingstoke to enhance higher education provision in north Hampshire, especially in areas which will have a positive impact on employability in the local area.”

The University Centre was officially opened at a special event with MP Maria Miller, who said:

“I’m delighted to be able to open the University Centre Basingstoke. The centre is a major step forward in providing people across our region the opportunity to reach their full potential which will ultimately benefit the businesses in our town. To be working with universities like Portsmouth and Reading is a testament to the quality education provision provided by BCoT and I’m looking forward to seeing the centre develop over the coming years.”

Lois Neale, Head of Higher Education and Adult Learning at BCoT, added:

“We were delighted to be granted University Centre status from the Department of Education at the beginning of this year to allow us to expand our higher education offering. This will enable more people in Basingstoke and the surrounding areas to upskill and retrain, affording more people the opportunity to fill higher level jobs in the area.

“Our centre has working professionals at heart, meaning we offer part time, flexible learning options, with affordable fees meaning study fits around existing jobs and family life. We hope this accessible offer allows more people to achieve their goals.”

