Next generation of digital experts take on skills competition at the Lancashire and Cumbria Institute of Technology

Innovation, problem-solving and collaboration were showcased as the Lancashire and Cumbria Institute of Technology (IoT) staged a county-wide digital skills competition.

Teams of digital learners took on a series of challenges in the day-long event as part of The Lancashire Colleges (TLC) Skills Competition.

Four colleges from across Lancashire were split into teams of three and four to compete at Blackpool and the Fylde College, one of the IoT’s eight partner colleges.

Representatives from businesses including Ineco, Complete Online and Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub, were among the invited judges as the learners took on a cybersecurity challenge, digital innovation task and data analysis challenge.

The winning team from Preston, which was presented with the first-place shield, impressed the judges with their positivity, teamwork and enjoyment of solving the tasks at hand.

Harry Westworth, part of the winning team of three from Preston College, said:

“It all came down to teamwork and communication – and we’ve been developing skills we’ll need after education.

“We were all working to solve the same challenges – and this shield is a great reward for our work.”

Blackburn College and Blackpool and the Fylde College took second and third places respectively, taking back medals for their efforts in the competition, which is endorsed by WorldSkills UK, the world-class network.

Lee Holroyd, Senior Tutor for Digital Innovation at host college Blackpool and the Fylde College, helped to organise the event.

He said:

“The sessions were really good and the students enjoyed tackling the challenges set. They were tough, and the judges were really impressed with the way they found solutions. There are already plans being discussed for next year’s event.”

The IoT, a collaboration of eight colleges, works with employers to give learners the technical skills they need in six key sectors, including digital. It was the first time the IoT had taken part in the skills competition, which is now in its second year.

Students also enjoyed a tour of the facilities featuring cutting-edge technology including a 360 immersive suite, racing simulator and cyber attack and defence labs.

Linda Dean, Managing Director of IoT, was delighted with the success of the digital competition.

She said:

“The IoT is built upon collaboration, so it was fantastic to see learners and colleagues from colleges across Lancashire coming together to compete but also to learn from each other.

“I found it inspiring to see some of the entries from young people who will be the tech experts of the future, leading and working in Lancashire’s digital businesses. Thanks must also go to the employers who joined us today and continue to help shape our IoT curriculum. Collaborations like this help us continue our work to strengthen the economy by raising aspirations and firing up innovation in our learners. Well done to all who took part.”

Bethan Harrison, Project officer with TLC, added:

“This event is a first for Level 4 and 5 students and there was some healthy competition between the teams. The way they demonstrated their soft skills as well as their technical abilities was very impressive.”