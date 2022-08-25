North Wales college on hand to support GCSE pupils this results day

COLEG CAMBRIA is ready to support and guide pupils receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday).

Staff are on hand to speak to anyone concerned about their grades and to discuss options and opportunities at the college’s sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi, where there are a wide range of courses and vocational qualifications available.

They will also be free to answer questions on exams and any other issues.

Principal Sue Price said they are already receiving a flow of applications for the coming academic year from schools across the region.

“We will be here for anyone who needs more information on opportunities at Cambria, and for those who need advice on A Levels, technical courses, apprenticeships or work-based qualifications,” she said.

“We have so many opportunities available, it’s important to talk it through and find the outcome that’s best for you.”

Mrs Price added: “Most importantly, given the challenges of previous years, we want to help put the minds of parents and children at rest, discuss next step and help them through the process.

“We have an amazing team of lecturers and support staff who are only too happy to help.

“Coleg Cambria is here for you, so please get in touch to find out more.”

As well as taking calls there will be a live chat facility and learners and their families can keep up to date with the latest news and information via the college website and social media channels.

For more information, visit the website www.cambria.ac.uk or call 0300 30 30 007.

