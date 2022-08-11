Northumbria University issues advice to students ahead of A-level results day

Northumbria University is urging students not to worry about A-level results day and to consider going through Clearing if their results are not what they were expecting.

Clearing is a route that enables you to secure a place at university, but it means different things to different people. It’s a great opportunity for students, no matter what their circumstances, to find a place on a course or university.

Many people believe Clearing is for students who haven’t secured one of their original UCAS choices or have received lower grades than expected, but this isn’t true. Clearing also allows students to pick from remaining university course places when they have received better grades than expected, those who have changed their mind about what or where to study, and those who have decided to come to university sometime after sitting their exams, for example, after working or having a gap year.

Northumbria University has a number of courses available in Clearing this year, ranging from accounting and finance courses to interior design, engineering, computer science, fashion and tourism degrees.

Clearing often turns out to be the best option for many students and they generally find the experience turns out to be better than their original plans.

One example is 21-year-old Nina Kennett, who changed her mind about where she wanted to study, so came to Northumbria through Clearing.

Being unfamiliar with the Clearing process, she was surprised by how easy it was to secure a place at university and on a better course than the one she had initially enquired about.

She said: “I rang Northumbria’s Clearing hotline to ask about studying Law and was asked if I would be interested in an Integrated Masters. I hadn’t heard of this option for law, but the person on the phone explained everything I needed to know. Because my goal was to become a solicitor, they suggested this course as I would gain a further qualification which would aid me on that journey.

“Clearing wasn’t something I had looked into, so I was nervous about calling. It had always been described to me as a stressful and negative experience when it was actually the opposite. I couldn’t believe how quickly my place at university had been confirmed. It was so easy.”

The process of applying through Clearing is extremely straightforward and Northumbria University has a team of specially trained staff to help guide students through the process and answer any questions or concerns they may have.

Helen Bower, who is responsible for student recruitment at Northumbria University, said:

“We know that A-level results day can be a stressful time for students, but we are here to help.

“We have a dedicated team of staff on hand to offer advice and guidance, whatever your circumstances. Some students may have done better than expected; others may not have got the grades they hoped for, and some may have changed their mind since applying and want to study a different course or go to a different university. The important thing to remember is that there are always options available to you.

“We would encourage any students with any questions to give us a call. We can discuss your individual situation, the grades you have and talk through the options open to you. We have a wide range of courses available and will help you find the right course for you.”

Northumbria University has a limited number of places available for high quality students through Clearing this summer. For more information, visit www.northumbria.ac.uk/clearing or call the Clearing Hotline on 0800 085 1085.

The Clearing Hotline is open on the following dates and times:

Thursday 18th August 8.00am to 8pm

Friday 19th August 8.30am to 5pm

Saturday 20th August 10am to 3pm

