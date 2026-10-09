NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni and Staff Showcase Creative Success at Neath Arts Festival

NPTC Group of Colleges is proud to present Y Tu Hwnt i’r Ffrâm / Beyond the Frame as part of the Neath Arts Festival, an inspiring exhibition celebrating the achievements of former students and current staff whose creative journeys continue to shape, challenge and inspire audiences through photography and the visual arts.

The exhibition highlights the enduring impact of arts education and demonstrates the diverse progression routes available within the visual arts sector. Featuring the work of accomplished alumni and educators, Y Tu Hwnt i’r Ffrâm / Beyond the Frame showcases artists whose practices have evolved into successful careers in higher education, professional creative practice, and arts education.

The exhibition aims to inspire current and future generations by illustrating the opportunities available within the creative industries and demonstrating how artistic talent can develop into rewarding and influential careers.

Among the featured alumni is Ryan L. Moule, who studied Photography and Fine Art at Neath College before progressing to a distinguished career in higher education and contemporary photography. Ryan is currently Head of Undergraduate Photography and Senior Lecturer at Swansea College of Art, University of Wales Trinity Saint David. He holds a First Class BA (Hons) in Photography and an MA with Distinction from the Royal College of Art, London, and is currently undertaking a practice-based PhD. His work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, including at the National Museum of Wales, The Photographers’ Gallery, ICA London, Flowers Gallery, Jerwood Space, Ffotogallery and FORMAT International Photography Festival.

Also exhibiting is Iestyn Freeman, a photographer and visual artist from Port Talbot. After studying at Neath College between 2017 and 2019, Iestyn progressed to the University of the Arts London, graduating with a 2:1 degree in Photography. His practice spans photography, sculpture and lens-based media, and his work has been exhibited in galleries across London. He continues to develop his artistic practice independently while producing artist publications and zines.

The exhibition also celebrates former students who have returned to NPTC Group of Colleges as members of staff, inspiring the next generation of artists through their teaching and mentorship.

Sean Puleston studied across several institutions, including NPTC Group of Colleges, before developing a varied career within the arts sector, working with organisations such as the Arts Council of Wales, Venice Biennale, Locws International, the National Eisteddfod and the Josef Herman Foundation. Since joining NPTC Group of Colleges in 2014, Sean has progressed from Art and Design Technician to lecturer and course leader, and now leads the UAL Level 2 Diploma in Art and Design at Afan College.

Dan Samuel-Thomas studied Fine Art, Photography and Textiles at Neath College before progressing to the Foundation Diploma in Art and Design at Afan College. He later achieved a First-Class Degree and Master’s Degree in Fine Art from Middlesex University. Returning to the college as an Art Technician, Dan has since become a valued lecturer and member of the Art and Design team at Afan College.

Alongside these alumni, the exhibition features work from current NPTC Group of Colleges staff and practising artists including Alex Herriot, Deputy Head of School for Creative Arts and Digital Industries, together with Mathew Kearney, Kayleigh Gowland, Paul Shipman, Sarah Holmes, and Chelly Davis. Their collective work represents a broad spectrum of contemporary visual arts practice and reflects the vibrant creative community that continues to thrive across the college.

Commenting on the exhibition, Alex Herriot, Deputy Head of School, Creative Arts and Digital Industries at NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“Beyond the Frame celebrates the remarkable achievements of our alumni and staff while demonstrating the transformative power of arts education. We are incredibly proud to showcase artists who began their creative journeys at NPTC Group of Colleges and have gone on to establish successful careers in the creative industries and education. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to current students and highlight the exciting opportunities that exist within the visual arts sector.”

The exhibition forms part of the wider Neath Arts Festival programme and offers visitors an opportunity to explore a diverse collection of contemporary photography and visual arts that reflects personal expression, evolving perspectives and the continuing influence of creative practice beyond the frame.

Neath Arts Festival is an annual celebration of art, literature, drama and music held across venues in the heart of Neath. This year’s programme includes a special homecoming performance by Mercury Prize-nominated jazz pianist Joe Webb, a poetry reading by actor and writer Larry Lamb, and the first performance of the reformed Neath Symphony Orchestra at St David’s Church.

The festival will also feature singer Casi Wyn performing alongside local schoolchildren and Neath Male Voice Choir, while a three-day programme of literary events at Neath Town Hall includes appearances by novelist Jon Doyle and broadcasters Elizabeth Alker and Huw Stephens.

Additional exhibitions will take place at Queen Street Gallery and Neath Camera Club, while audiences can also enjoy performances at Neath Little Theatre and a series of short local history lectures hosted by the Neath Antiquarian Society.

The festival receives support from the Local Growth Fund made possible by the Welsh Government and funded by the UK Government, alongside backing from Neath Town Council and local businesses.

Festival Director Roger Williams said:

“It is great that students, alumni and staff from NPTC Group of Colleges are exhibiting at the festival for the first time. It will be an opportunity to celebrate the breadth of talent that studies and teaches at the college and bring their work into the centre of Neath to be enjoyed.”