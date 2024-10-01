NSCG Brickwork student named as Young Builder of the Year finalist

NSCG Newcastle College student Ashley Terry has been named as a finalist in the 2024 Young Builder of the Year Awards.

The Awards are hosted annually, and celebrate the achievements of young people who have overcome personal barriers to succeed in their training or employment within the construction industry.

Ashley’s journey at NSCG began in 2023 when she began her Level 1 Diploma in Brickwork, alongside studying for her GCSE Maths and English qualifications. Her educational journey demonstrates her resilience, as despite grappling with health conditions and enduring multiple surgeries, she remains dedicated to her studies and has now moved on to the Level 2 Diploma.

Ashley was diagnosed with Joint Hypermobility Syndrome at a young age, leading to frequent dislocations of her hips, kneecaps and shoulders, causing constant pain and requiring regular medical intervention, including total knee reconstructions.

At the age of ten, Ashley was further diagnosed with severe hearing loss, requiring hearing aids and undergoing further surgeries to restore some hearing ability. On top of this, Ashley persevered to master lip reading, whilst facing developmental dyscalculia and dyslexia.

Flourishing in her Brickwork classes, Ashley grasped the small, practical tasks quickly and advanced to complex projects such as cavity wall construction, whilst also mastering various theoretical modules such as Health and Safety, Industry Regulations, Construction Principles and Cost Calculations.

Ashley, who has hopes of becoming a Social Value Coordinator within the industry, explained: “I’ve realised that every challenge I have faced shaped me in ways I would never have imagined. Alongside my own journey, I’ve become a support system for others facing similar hurdles and as I look back I’m proud of how far I’ve come.”

Curriculum Leader for Brickwork at NSCG, Robbie Legg, commented: “Ashley’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Despite facing numerous challenges, she shows up every day with a smile and a determination that’s truly remarkable.”

“Her commitment to her studies and her dream of becoming a Social Value Coordinator reflects her deep desire to make a positive impact in the community. Ashley’s resilience, kindness, and unwavering spirit make her a beacon of hope and inspiration for everyone around her.

“We are confident that her future holds great things, and we feel privileged to be part of her journey.”

Ashley will be attending the Young Builder of the Year Awards ceremony on 20th November at the Terrace Pavilion in the House of Commons.