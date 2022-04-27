Nureva to participate in InfoComm 2022 with new integrated solutions for distance learning

Nureva® XT showcased at North America’s largest event for audiovisual solutions

Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announces its participation in InfoComm 2022 June 8 to 10 in Las Vegas.The company will showcase Nureva XT, a unique and highly integrated combination of audio, video, device management and support services designed for educators who want the flexibility to extend the in-room experience to remote students and other participants. Visitors to booth W2537 can also learn how Nureva’s game-changing audio conferencing systems make it easy and affordable to get consistent, full-room audio coverage in mid-size and large meeting and learning spaces. Nureva systems deliver the audio performance that customers demand without the cost and complexity associated with installation, setup and maintenance of traditional multicomponent DSP solutions. Powered by patented Microphone Mist™ technology, Nureva systems are the only audio conferencing products that fill a space with thousands of virtual microphones to provide full-room pickup. This allows students and meeting participants to be heard throughout the room regardless of their location, the direction they face or the presence of unwanted sounds such as HVAC or projector fans.

InfoComm is the destination for North America’s AV industry, and this year’s event will explore the largest, fastest growing and most critical commercial AV solutions that drive the $260 billion industry. Nureva is fully back on the trade show circuit, having participated in multiple events including ISE in May. Along with Nureva XT, the company will showcase numerous recent developments including the addition of Voice Amplification Mode for training rooms and classrooms as well as analytics and insights in Nureva Console that equip IT staff with room usage and acoustic performance data. Enhanced Nureva Console features along with expanded support services are available with a subscription to Nureva Pro, which is included with Nureva XT or purchased separately with any Nureva audio system. Visitors can also learn about Nureva’s growing library of cloud-based APIs that make it easy for customers to incorporate Nureva systems into their existing workflows, creating seamless integrations with other products. The APIs are created using the Nureva Developer toolkit, which is accessed through Nureva Console. Two recent integrations include Extron®and Crestron® that allow users to control their Nureva systems from these leading control panels.

“We are delighted to be back participating at multiple in-person events this year and excited to demonstrate the many unique aspects of our solutions to InfoComm attendees,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “The shift to hybrid and HyFlex models in business and higher education is unstoppable, and visitors to our booth will see how they can bring much-needed full-room audio coverage to their spaces at a fraction of the cost and complexity of other multicomponent solutions.”

