NWSLC alumni, acclaimed filmmaker Gareth Edwards, prepares for release of Jurassic World Rebirth

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is celebrating the success of former student Gareth Edwards on the nationwide release of his latest blockbuster, Jurassic World Rebirth.

With screenings scheduled across the UK — including at the Odeon cinema in his hometown of Nuneaton — Gareth’s journey from local student to Hollywood director is one that continues to inspire.

Before he was directing some of cinema’s most iconic franchises — including Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Monsters, and the Oscar-nominated The Creator — Gareth studied at the college when it was known as North Warwickshire College of Technology and Art, completing a BTEC National Diploma in Audio Visual Studies under lecturers including Graham Bird.

His time at the Hinckley Road campus provided a strong foundation in media and creative disciplines, providing a stepping stone to a highly successful career in film in what would become a world-renowned body of work.

Despite his global success, Gareth has always stayed connected to his hometown. A former Milby School and Higham Lane student, he frequently returns to Nuneaton to visit family.

In 2023, he was awarded the prestigious title of Freeman of the Borough of Nuneaton and Bedworth — an honour held by only a handful of local residents. Speaking at the ceremony, Gareth remarked:

“I just tell stories about made-up heroes and tonight, in the room, there are real-life heroes.”

Despite working with Hollywood stars like Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, he remains a proud Nuneaton native.

In an interview with Nuneaton News, he also spoke about the familiarity and warmth of coming home. He said: “It’s very down to earth, the second you get back to Nuneaton, it is like you never left. There are no airs or graces. My family will put me in my place instantly, which is a very good thing.

“I come back every Christmas, and a few times a year for various reasons,” he added, even joking that he’d love the chance to switch on the town’s Christmas lights one day.

Principal of NWSLC, Marion Plant OBE, said: “We are incredibly proud to count Gareth Edwards among our alumni. His creativity, humility, and global success embody the values we instil in our students. He is an inspiration to young people across our region and a shining example of where passion, skill, and hard work can lead.”

Today, NWSLC continues to offer a wide range of creative courses in media, film, and digital production, delivered by experienced professionals in industry-standard facilities. The college remains dedicated to supporting the next generation of filmmakers, animators, and digital artists — just as it did for Gareth all those years ago.