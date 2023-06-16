Ofsted success for The Henley College

The Henley College is celebrating what its principal has described as “a brilliant result” following their recent Ofsted inspection: The College was judged ‘Good’ overall, and ‘Outstanding’ for its support for high needs students, stating that they “make excellent progress and flourish”.

Report highlights The Henley College’s success in supporting learners and meeting skills needs.

Inspectors praised its high-quality education and inclusive environment, noting the College’s commitment to learner support and meeting regional skills needs.

The Henley College’s dedication to the well-being and support of its students was recognised as exemplary; learners spoke highly of the “excellent support” they receive from both academic and pastoral staff, who help them stay on track and make effective progress. The report also highlighted that “All learners value highly the well-being team, whose members provide swift support and guidance.”

Those students with high needs are well-supported with an individualised approach, helping them to reach their potential.

Ofsted also commended leaders and teachers for their clear rationale in developing the curriculum and understanding learners’ needs. They use this information to shape the curriculum effectively, ensuring learners develop the necessary skills for their futures.

Working with partners including the Oxford Local Enterprise Partnership, the College has a clear understanding of local and regional skills needs, adapting its curriculum to align with skills requirements in the region. This proactive approach ensures that learners receive relevant and up-to-date education that prepares them for the evolving job market.

The recently implemented ‘skills builder’ program helps learners become aware of and develop valuable skills, such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication, supporting their career ambitions.

Students, parents, and staff have expressed their pride and pleasure at this judgement, including parent Liza Canneford, whose son Lucas attends the College, said:

“Henley college provides the perfect balance of autonomy and support for students transitioning from the structure of school to the independence of further education.

