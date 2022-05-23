Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Open University Open Justice Centre academics contribute to BAFTA-nominated series

Open University Open Justice Centre May 23, 2022
0 Comments
Canvas Grimsby In Article Block

Academics from The Open University’s Open Justice Centre were delighted to see their BBC and Open University co-production earning a BAFTA nomination in the factual series category.

The Detectives: Fighting Oorganised Crime was the series in question; it followed police officers from Greater Manchester Police as they tackled bringing members of organised crime gangs to justice.

Consulting academics Francine Ryan, Senior Lecturer in Law and Director of the Open Justice Centre, Hugh McFaul, Head of the Law School, and Dr Zoe Walkington, Senior Lecturer in the School of Psychology and Counselling, were all delighted to see their work recognised in this way.

Its two episodes were filmed over two years. Broadcasted in March 2021, it depicted a raw and terrifying glimpse into organised crime in Manchester, looking at the violence that gangs are prepared to carry out and how the police worked to find the culprits.

Despite being pipped to the post by another series in the BAFTA’s factual series category, the Open Justice Centre’s law academics remain thrilled to have received a nomination for this prestigious accolade.

Francine said: “The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime was a hugely popular series, which had the nation gripped, so we were already immensely proud. But to see our co-production recognised in this way with a BAFTA nomination is a major coup. We are even more proud to have seen it come so close to winning this famous, glittering award. The series gave viewers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to live police investigations, and we all thoroughly enjoyed working on it.”

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime is due to return to TV screens this year.

To find out more about the TV series, visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000tlyj

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Open University Open Justice Centre

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this