Oxford Business College plans global literary partnership expansion 

Oxford Business College plans to expand its Write Circle literary events in partnership with India’s prominent NGO, the Prabha Khaitan Foundation.

Since 2018, the college’s Write Circle events, supported by the British Council, have gained international recognition with visits from renowned authors Barkha Dutt, Abhigyan Prakash, Neelima Adhar Dalmia, and Dr Shubha Vilas, bringing a cross-cultural exchange of ideas and storytelling, captivating audiences and giving them a chance to receive signed copies.

Dr Padmesh Gupta, Managing Director of Oxford Business College and globally respected poet, said,

“I have been in recent discussions with Sundeep Bhutoria, Managing Trustee of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, to expand our much acclaimed Write Circle author events held in Oxford to now include our London and Nottingham campuses”.

He continued, “The move to extend these literary events will open new avenues for academic and cultural enrichment for our students and the communities we serve.

“By bridging the gap between intellectual pursuits and business education, our colleges demonstrate the importance of a well-rounded education encompassing financial and business knowledge and a deep appreciation for literature and the arts.

“This collaboration between OBC and PKF is a testament to the belief that literature and business can coexist harmoniously, fostering a society that values creative expression and pragmatic thinking”.

Literary lovers can now look forward to more interactive and enlightening Write Circle events that facilitate the exchange of ideas, encourage diversity, and foster a passion for literature in all its forms, thanks to this joint venture that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the literary landscape of the UK.

