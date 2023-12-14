Oxford Business College Professor Dr Fayyaz Hussain Qureshi Wins Rising Star IHE Award

Oxford Business College’s Head of Research, Dr Fayyaz Hussain Qureshi, has been honoured with the Rising Star Award at the Independent Higher Education (IHE) Awards 2023. The annual awards celebrate the innovation and excellent practice taking place in independent providers, recognising the quality and breadth of IHE member activity across nine different categories.

The judges of the award were impressed by Dr Qureshi’s activities and systemic focus on developing a research culture at Oxford Business College. The judges also commended the development of a personal tutor scheme and the establishment of a staff development centre.

The judges noted:

“The nominee demonstrated a breadth and quality of work across the four criteria (readily shares knowledge, acts as an ambassador, represents the IHE community, demonstrates commitment and passion) for the Rising Star award and is a worthy winner.”

Rising Star Award recipient, Dr Fayyaz Hussain Qureshi, also commented:

“I am delighted and deeply honoured to share that I have been bestowed with the IHE Rising Star Award 2023. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a celebration of the collective effort and support that has fuelled my journey.

“This award is a reminder that hard work, passion, and a commitment to continuous improvement can pave the way for extraordinary possibilities. It’s a nod to the challenges conquered, lessons learned, and the exciting journey ahead. A heartfelt thank you to Oxford Business College for this incredible honour. I am eager to continue learning, growing, and contributing to our success. Let’s reach for the stars together!”

Commenting on this achievement, Dr Padmesh Gupta, Managing Director of Oxford Business College, said:

“We are immensely proud to announce Dr Fayyaz Hussain Qureshi as the recipient of the Rising Star Award in the higher education sector. This recognition is a testament to his unwavering dedication, innovative contributions, and outstanding commitment to shaping the future of education. Dr Qureshi has not only exemplified excellence in their role but has also inspired and uplifted those around them. This award is a well-deserved honour, congratulations to Dr Qureshi for this remarkable accomplishment!”

