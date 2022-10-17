Pass rates announced for September 2022 ACCA exam sitting

Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in September 2022.

83,630 entered for the September sitting, which saw 99,192 exams completed. A total of 3,426 students completed their final exams to become ACCA Affiliates. Remotely invigilated exams continue to be popular with the number of students choosing this option being 13,321.

Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation, said:

‘It’s pleasing to see so many students continuing on their journey towards ACCA membership as demonstrated by this robust set of results.

This was the first examination session where we examined Professional Skills within our Strategic Professional Options AAA, AFM and APM examinations (ATX will change from June 2023). This is an important change in ensuring that our students are work ready and have the strong skills, abilities and competencies required for the future accountant. It’s also pleasing to see some students demonstrate their technical mastery of their chosen specialisms, alongside the professional skills they need to be a successful finance professional in the workplace. We continue to encourage students to make full use of our learning resources to support their studies towards these examinations.

We recommend that all our students use the ACCA exam Practice Platform, a free resource allowing them to practise questions and attempt mock exams with software that simulates the real exam platform. Accompanying the platform are guides to self-marking and debrief resources, to help students and tutors better understand performance. Pass rates remain up to 20% better for students who use the platform.

Exam results

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 32,842 exams, of which 2,750 were made possible through remote invigilation.

For any student-related enquiry, please email ACCA Connect at

Visit www.accaglobal.com for more information and resources in the Covid-19 hub.

ACCA Qualification

Pass rate (%)

Applied Skills

LW – Corporate and Business Law 86

TX – Taxation 52

FR – Financial Reporting 50

PM – Performance Management 40

FM – Financial Management 51

AA – Audit and Assurance 44



Strategic Professional – Essentials

SBL – Strategic Business Leader 49

SBR – Strategic Business Reporting 51



Strategic Professional – Options

AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance 34

AFM – Advanced Financial Management 42

APM – Advanced Performance Management 34

ATX – Advanced Taxation 43



