Pathway Group opens new training hub in Bradford

A UNIQUE Introductory Programme into Health & Social Care, Digital Skills training and functional skills training will be at the forefront of programmes delivered at Pathway Group’s new training hub that has opened in Bradford.

The Pathway Skills Zone offers taster courses, entry level qualifications, CV writing, interview preparation provides DBS Certification.

In addition to offering Digital Skills Training, from entry level basic skills, through to more advanced uses for working life, competency in technology is now crucial in today’s world. In addition, there is a need to deliver Functional Skills – English & Maths.

Functional Skills are widely accepted as an alternative qualification to GCSEs. English & Maths are mandatory for enrolment into College or University and are often the minimum requirement for entry into traineeships or apprenticeships.

Pathway Group’s Chair Alan Hill opened up the West Yorkshire training centre in West Riding House in Bradford.

Mr Hill said that Pathway Group was founded by a group of likeminded social entrepreneurs including the current CEO Safaraz Ali.

It started by providing English language training to refugees and asylum seekers, working in partnership with Further Education Colleges.

From this small beginning, Pathway Group has expanded to be a national player in skills and training, working across multiple regions including Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP, Black Country LEP, Coventry and Warwickshire LEP, D2N2 LEP, Greater London, Greater Manchester and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Pathway Skillzone Bradford’s team and centre will be at the forefront working with communities to upskill or reskill people, focusing on supporting people to get sustainable and better work and ultimately building careers.

The mission is to prepare and connect underrepresented talent to employers and support workplaces that promote diversity.

A guest at the opening was Lord Mayor Councillor Martin Love.

He was first elected as a Shipley ward Councillor for the Green Party in 2002 and has served on numerous committees during that time, including chairing the Environment and Waste Management Overview and Scrutiny Committee for several years.

Mr Love lives in Shipley with his wife Helen and one of their son’s.

He holds environmental causes close to his heart and is a trustee of the Salt Foundation, a charity that promotes health and well-being and the Sir Titus Salt Charity that makes grants to elderly people to help with health challenges.

Another guest was Tony Tokunbo Eteka Fernandez, an International Award Winner, published author and poet. He is also the Founder of AFRICA4U ASSOCIATION.

Born in London and originally from Nigeria, Tony was on the Nomination list in 2022 for Positive Role Model (Race, Faith and Religion) at The National Diversity Awards 2022 in association with ITV NEWS.

In May 2017, Tony was named “An Ambassador for Peace” for The Universal Peace Federation and in July 2018, he was inducted into The Nigerian Diaspora Global Hall of Fame as one of the most productive Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Tony has also organised The Black History Month Celebrations at The UK Houses of Parliament every year since 2013.

Pathway Group has an ethos of partnership work and open networking. It is keen to hear from employers, other training providers and employment support organisations as well as funding bodies directly.

