Activate Learning’s Reading College students celebrate A Level success

Reading College would like to congratulate the 102students who passed their A Level qualifications today.

The Reading College History, Geography and Sociology departments all maintained a 100% pass rate for the second consecutive year, with 80% of history students and 60% of geography students achieving a grade A* to B.

The college also saw 92% of sociology students secure a grade A* to C.

Nineof the 13A Level subjects at Reading College secured pass rates above the pre-pandemic national average with the majority of subjects securing a 100% pass rate at the college.

Activate Learning’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Cheri Ashby said: “I would like to say a massive congratulations to everyone who has passed their A Levels today and got the grades they need to go onto the next stage of their chosen career pathway.

“I know there are a number of students with offers from some of the best universities in the country and I’m incredibly proud of all the hard work they have put in over the past two years to get where they are.

“What our students have achieved today is nothing short of amazing given the disruption they have experienced to their education during the pandemic. They have demonstrated incredible levels of resilience and commitment to their studies.

“Unfortunately, there will be some of our students who have not done as well as expected today. For these students, we will be working with them to find a solution and make sure they are able to progress onto something they want to do.

“We will also be offering our support to students from other schools and colleges that might not have done as well as expected, as we want to ensure every young person achieves their potential.”

Students at Reading College have secured places at top ranking universities including the University of Oxford, University of Liverpool, Kings College London, University of Bath, Cardiff University, University of Manchester, and the University of Reading.

Alice Markwell was the college’s top performer, achieving two A* grades in English Language and Literature, Psychologyas well as an A grade in History. She will now take up an offer from the University of Oxford where she will study history.

Sophia Lunn achieved A*,A,A grades in Biology, Chemistry and Physics, and will start studying medicine at the University of Liverpool.

“I loved getting to meet lots of new people at college, especially in this sort of academic environment, and meeting people who are interested in the same sorts of things that I am,” Sophia said.

Charlotte Green achieved A, B, B grades in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. She is taking a gap year and is hoping to go to university next year.

Charlotte expressed her gratitude for the staff at Reading College: “I want to say a big thank you to all the teachers. I’ve absolutely loved it here and I wouldn’t change it or go back and do anything else.”

“It’s been a weird few years with the pandemic. This is the first set of exams that me and my classmates did, so we didn’t know what to expect, but it all turned out well in the end,” she added.

Adam Khalil secured a place at Kings College London to study Media after achieving A,A,C grades.

Adam shared his favourite experience at college: “My Maths teacher, Mallika Ebenezar, really stuck with me and is an absolute delight. Even when I struggled and didn’t have the motivation to go to college, she would be there with a big smile on her face and a pat on the back to encourage me.”

Daniel Nield, Faculty Manager and A Level Law teacher at Reading College, said: “Overall our results are absolutely amazing. Nearly half of our learners got A* to B grades, which is incredible, and all the students that came in today are beaming. Our students are going to top universities as well so I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Reading College teaches a wide range of A Levels including History, Law, Biology and Accounting, as well as a degree-level qualifications in Digital Technologies, Games and Animation and Mechanical Engineering. Additionally, our extensive network of business partners means that we provide outstanding apprenticeship opportunities.

