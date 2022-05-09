Barnsley College achieves Outstanding Ofsted grade

Barnsley College was recognised as Outstanding by Ofsted at its inspection in March 2022, making it the first FE college in Yorkshire to achieve this grading under the new Education Inspection Framework.

The inspection looked at the quality of provision, student behaviour and learning outcomes across all areas and the College was awarded with the top grade in recognition of the excellent standards demonstrated.

The inspection found that the College is highly effective at teaching students, raising aspirations, supporting students to succeed and celebrating their achievements.

Yiannis Koursis, Principal and Chief Executive of Barnsley College, said: “This fantastic accolade is a reflection of all the amazing work our staff, students and partners do every single day to transform the lives of our students and the Barnsley community.

“The inspectors saw first-hand the inspirational teaching, learning and support that takes places across the College and we are delighted that they recognised that our staff go above and beyond to give our students a truly Outstanding learning experience.

“We are incredibly proud that our College is recognised as one of the best in the UK, keeping Barnsley on the map for excellent education.”