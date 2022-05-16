High flying students visit FlyMe

Barnsley College Travel and Tourism students have been inspired by a trip to FlyMe, an operational virtual airport in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

The students embarked on a simulated flight and took part in a range of activities that mimicked real situations and procedures such as a smoke-filled cabin, imitation evacuation including exit with a full-size inflatable slide, check-in role play and security checks role play with an X-ray machine.

FlyMe was founded in 2019 by a group of pilots and aviation enthusiasts who shared a unique vision to create a one-of-a-kind virtual airport and flight simulator.. The immersive airport includes fully themed areas such as check in, departure lounge, security, gates and air traffic control. It also houses a genuine Boeing 737 aircraft that was previously operated by a major UK airline.

Spencer Hyde, Technician at FlyMe, said:

“Students who get the opportunity to visit us here at FlyMe get a real hands-on experience through a variety of activities which is useful to them and their futures. Some of the specific activities, such as the smoke-filled cabin, is really valuable to students who aspire to be cabin crew and being able to view the inside of what was once a working cockpit is fantastic insight.

“We discuss the different careers within the aviation industry to groups, such as dispatch crew and air traffic control, to widen their knowledge of the varying roles available to them.”

The trip was organised by Julia Davies, Talent United and Enterprise Officer at Barnsley College. Julia added:

“This event was a huge success! Students having the opportunity to visit establishments like FlyMe is incredible. Learning new skills and hearing more about the aviation industry in such an immersive way will be hugely beneficial to their futures and I wish them all the best in their careers after their studies.

“The team at FlyMe were so supportive and incredibly knowledgeable, making the day even more special. I would like to thank them all for their time; I’m already planning another visit!”

For more information about Travel and Tourism courses at Barnsley College visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/tandt

Published in