From education to employment
Shadow Minister for Skills and Further Education visits Barnsley College

Barnsley College April 12, 2022
0 Comments
Toby Perkins MP (left) and Neil Johnson

The Shadow Minister for Skills and Further Education, Toby Perkins MP, visited Barnsley College to meet students and see the facilities and equipment at the Sci Tech Digital Innovation Hub.

The Shadow Minister met with senior leaders, staff and students at the College before being given a tour of the purpose-built, government-funded digital facilities by Neil Johnson, the College’s Assistant Principal Class Based Learning. He later had the opportunity to speak with T Level students about their experience with the course and their education at Barnsley College.

Toby Perkins said: “It was wonderful to visit Barnsley College to meet staff and students and it was impressive to be shown around the College’s Sci Tech Digital Innovation Hub.

“I was particularly interested to see students undertaking T Levels and find out first-hand from both students and staff how the provision is working in practice.”.

Neil Johnson added: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the College to showcase our T Level provision and the investment made to support the skills development of our young people.”

For more information about any of the courses available at the College, visit: www.barnsley.ac.uk

Published in: Education
Barnsley College

