Refugee Law Clinic wins prestigious LawWorks award at House of Commons

University of London’s Refugee Law Clinic (RLC) has won the LawWorks & Attorney General Student Pro Bono Award 2023 for ‘Best Contribution by a Law School’.

The awards celebrate the best pro bono activities undertaken by law students and law schools from across the UK.

The award ceremony took place at the House of Commons on Thursday 27th April and was supported by the Attorney General, the Rt Hon. Victoria Prentis KC MP. The RLC was one of six organisations competing for the award.

Structured as an inter-collegiate University of London project, the RLC is a legal service that offers support and guidance to appeal-rights exhausted asylum seekers who have had their applications to remain in the country rejected. The service is supervised by two expert lawyers and is a space for training legal students who learn about the legal process while supporting claims, and who may later specialise in this area of law. They work alongside commercial lawyer volunteers who are building their knowledge in immigration and asylum law.

RLC co-ordinator Susie Reardon-Smith said:

“The RLC works to ensure that London-based asylum seekers are treated lawfully and fairly in line with their basic human rights, particularly at a time where legal provision is difficult to access. It also trains and inspires future advocates through the facilitation of pro bono work by legal professionals and provides practical experience for students from 10 universities. It’s fantastic that LawWorks recognised how ground-breaking this project is, and I’d like to thank all our partners and stakeholders for their amazing support.”

Professor David Cantor, Director of the Refugee Law Initiative said:

“Conflicts and persecutions are currently forcing many people to flee their countries. A Yet these same refugees now face increased hostility from politicians and sections of the media in the UK. It is essential that, in this climate, refugees continue to receive essential legal representation to ensure their basic rights. I am absolutely delighted therefore that the hard work of my colleagues and all the clinic partners and volunteers has been acknowledged by this prestigious award.”

