Results Day 2025: Beyond the Grades: A-Levels, T-Levels, and Every Route to Your Future

With A-Level and T-Level Results Day fast approaching, students and their families are preparing for a pivotal moment in their educational journey. For young people, parents, and carers, having the right information and support is crucial to navigate this day successfully.

The Careers Development Institute (CDI), the UK’s professional body for the careers profession, has gathered insights from a breadth of experience and knowledge across the sector. These tips are designed to help young people and their parents and carers approach results day with confidence and a clear head.

It’s so important for colleges and schools to ensure their careers advisers are present and accessible on results day. Their expertise is invaluable in helping students understand their options, whether they’ve met their expectations, exceeded them, or need to explore alternative pathways.

Here are 10 tips for parents on A-Level Results Day, from Sue Alder, CDI Head of Professional Development and Standards, and guidance on seeking expert careers advice. The CDI has also curated helpful tools and resources to help you on the day here.

10 Tips for Parents on A Level Results Day

From Sue Alder, CDI Head of Professional Development and Standards

1. Stay Calm and Positive…

Your child will likely feel anxious, even if they don’t show it. Model calmness and optimism, reassuring them that results are important, but are not the only measure of success or route to their future.

2. Be Prepared for Different Outcomes

Discuss various scenarios getting the grades, missing out slightly, or needing to consider alternatives – without catastrophising. This helps reduce panic on the day.

3. Know Key Dates and Times

Ensure you both know when and how results will be released (typically from 8 am on Results Day) and UCAS Track updates (usually from 8:15 am). Bookmark relevant websites and have login details ready.

4. Don’t Log in for Them!

However tempting, let your child check their own results. It’s their journey. Be there to support them, not take control.

5. Understand UCAS

Familiarise yourself with key terms like Firm and Insurance offers, Clearing and Deferral. This background knowledge will allow you to guide them or at least stay informed during university discussions.

6. Have Plan B (and C) Ready

Discuss alternative routes, such as different universities via Clearing, degree apprenticeships, foundation year courses, HNCs and HNDs, or taking a gap year. This avoids scrambling if things don’t go to plan.

7. Be a Good Listener

Let them talk – without interrupting or offering solutions too quickly. Acknowledge their feelings, whether they’re happy, disappointed, or confused.

8. Avoid Comparisons

Do not compare their results to siblings, friends, or anyone else. Every student’s path is unique.

9. Celebrate Effort, Not Just Results

No matter the grades, praise their hard work, resilience, and how far they’ve come – especially after a challenging few years

10. Know Where to Get Help

Be aware of support options: school or college careers advisers, the UCAS Helpline, the National Careers Service, and university admissions hotlines. Encourage them to make the call, but be there for support.

