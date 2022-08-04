Revealed: The best jobs for hybrid work in the UK

With Google searches for hybrid jobs up over 2,000%, new research has revealed that civil engineering is the most equipped sector in the UK for job seekers looking for flexible work arrangements.

The hybrid work index, compiled by office management software specialist ECI Software Solutions, analysed 220,000 job postings on LinkedIn to reveal which professions have adapted the fastest to the rise in demand for hybrid work.

Civil engineering placed top in the index above any other office-based occupation in the UK, with 42% of jobs advertised as hybrid. Businesses supporting the roll-out of major UK infrastructure projects such as HS2 and the Stonehenge Tunnel appear to be most inclined to offer staff the ability to work from home, on-site and in the office.

A British Chamber of Commerce report found that construction is the industry most likely to report issues in finding staff in 2022, suggesting civil engineering has quickly adapted in order to look further afield to access high-quality talent.

However those entering senior-level positions in civil engineering will benefit most, as the research found there were zero hybrid working opportunities available for interns and entry-level employees.

Law-focused jobs also fared well, with barristers, underwriters, legal associates, actuaries and solicitors all appearing in the top ten. Virtual court proceedings are now more common, while some client meetings still remain in person.

The index follows a recent survey that revealed that half of staff would consider leaving their job if it doesn’t offer a hybrid work policy. ECI also found that Google searches in the UK for ‘hybrid jobs near me’ increased by 2,850% in the last year.

The top 10 occupations with the highest proportion of hybrid work are:

Rank Job Hybrid roles available Total number of jobs % of jobs that are hybrid 1 Civil Engineer 486 1,138 42.71% 2 Barrister 270 637 42.39% 3 Underwriter 150 354 42.37% 4 Investment Analyst 181 445 40.67% 5 Business Analyst 1,197 2,997 39.94% 6 Legal Associate 314 798 39.35% 7 Graphic Designer 388 1,007 38.53% 8 Telecommunications Engineer 159 415 38.31% 9 Actuary 207 546 37.91% 10 Solicitor 408 1,128 36.17%

Job seniority was also found to be a determining factor for those seeking hybrid work. ECI found that every management occupation had 303 more hybrid job roles available, on average, compared to those in entry-level positions.

Junior jobs have just 5% of hybrid roles available per occupation, compared to management-level jobs, which quadruple this at 20%.

Seniority Average number of hybrid job roles available per occupation Average number of job roles available in total % of hybrid roles available per occupation Management 327.4 1575.2 20.78% Director-level 67.7 556 12.19% Intern/Entry-level 17.5 345.7 5.06%

Commenting on the research, Jamie Bradley, sales engineer for field service at ECI, said:

“According to the British Chambers of Commerce, every sector in the UK economy is currently experiencing issues with recruitment and labour. After COVID-19 showed businesses how well office staff can perform at home, offering a hybrid working policy is a step in the right direction for many in addressing the widespread recruitment challenges.

“As an industry that so many associate with on-site work, it’s interesting to see civil engineering top this index, showing the diversity of roles on offer in the industry. From project principals to asset managers, there are many different disciplines in the industry, all taking advantage of the ability to help their staff work where is best for them.

“Technology is key for enabling a robust hybrid workforce, and cloud-based solutions can offer smaller businesses the platform and ability to compete with bigger corporations. Instead of spending hours on administrative tasks such as data entry and validations, companies can instead dedicate more of their attention into winning new clients and customers, upskilling their staff, and innovating the business.”

