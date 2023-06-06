Rise Up and Elucidat join forces to transform business learning with a cutting-edge authoring tool

Elucidat, the globally recognized elearning authoring platform, has partnered with Rise Up, a forward-thinking LXP/LMS, to bring cutting-edge learning experiences to businesses.

This collaboration will offer an integration of Elucidat’s leading authoring platform into Rise Up’s LXP/LMS to enable organizations to take their content creation to the next level.



By integrating Elucidat’s eLearning authoring solution into Rise Up’s LXP/LMS, organizations can unlock the power to streamline content production and delivery, resulting in a more efficient and cost-effective solution. With this combined solution, anyone can easily share their expertise and create impactful elearning content across various modules.

“We are thrilled to team up with Rise Up and combine our expertise in creating impactful e-learning experiences. This partnership provides a dynamic and innovative solution that empowers organizations to enhance their efficiency and deliver personalized learning experiences.” Steve Penfold, CEO and Co-Founder of Elucidat

With the intuitive and user-friendly interface, the solution makes it simple to create content on the fly, also giving designers complete control over the visual design and interactive elements of the finished course. Plus, the available learning formats and templates reduce the time and effort needed to produce high-quality elearning courses, speeding up the development of your course catalog.



The collaboration will also ensure that L&D teams can harness the power of internal experts, control quality, increase learning effectiveness, and ensure their employees receive relevant and personalized learning that truly makes a difference.

Arnaud Blachon, CEO and Co-Founder of Rise Up, also shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are pleased to join forces with Elucidat to empower organizations to provide a comprehensive learning experience that is both relevant and personalized to meet the needs of all stakeholders involved. Supporting our purpose to deliver learning in the flow of work.”

